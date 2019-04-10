PLAINVIEW, N.Y., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, discusses tamper evident wire seals and their various uses.

When it comes to security seals, different types and models perform best for different types of applications. Understanding the different types of seals is the first step to obtaining the highest level of security for your goods. Here is some helpful guidance for understanding wire seals, including their characteristics, benefits, and common uses.

Wire seals are available in either plastic or metal in a variety of sizes and shapes. The wires are made of small diameter, flexible wire.

To seal a wire seal, insert the wire into the seal body. In some cases, a seal press is needed to ensure that the seal is completely secure. The seal press can also emboss the seal with lettering or numbering, which provides an additional layer of security. Other wire seals, however, can be sealed without tools; you would simply pass the wire through the holes in the body and press the seal closed with your hands.

Removing the seal requires tools in most cases. That characteristic makes them a more secure option than other sealing options that do not require cutting tools. There is no way for the seal to be reattached once the wire is cut, which deters tampering.

Wire seals are ideal for applications where seals need to fit through small closures. This makes them a good choice when sealing items like utility meters, chemical drums, valves, and airline carts.

If the presence of the seal is not enough to deter tampering, their single-use nature makes any wrongdoing attempts clearly visible. Having seals that are tamper evident is extremely important for keeping consumers, passengers, and other people affected by security breaches safe.

American Casting & Manufacturing manufactures a diverse line of tamper evident wire seals with customization options to meet the needs of any organization.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting and Manufacturing is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing

Related Links

https://seals.com/index.php/all-products/wire-seals-and-wires

