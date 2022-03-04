Wire-to-Board Connector Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% by 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. & Amphenol Corp.|17000+ Technavio Reports

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The Wire-to-Board Connector Market is expected to increase by USD 1.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The wire-to-board connector market share growth by the computer and peripherals segment will be significant for revenue generation. The advances in technologies have also increased advances in Internet technologies. This advancement has led to network upgrades, thereby leading to the up-gradation of connectors to ensure high-speed transmission. The IT sector is a major end-user of IC sockets. However, with the evolution of advanced connectors and the growth of the IT industry, the demand for wire-to-board connectors is expected to grow at a slow rate during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Wire-to-Board Connector Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Regional Market Outlook

The Wire-to-Board Connector Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key markets for the wire-to-board connector in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of globally leading companies in the military and defense sectors and the high demand from various military establishments in the region, especially from China, will facilitate the wire-to-board connector market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Wire-to-Board Connector Market Driver:

Increased adoption of automotive electronics:



The key factors driving growth in the wire-to-board connector market is the increased adoption of automotive electronics. Automotive connectors form a major element in all these electronic devices used in automobiles. Automotive components contribute to a major share of the manufacturing costs of vehicles. With the increase in the adoption of highly advanced electronic systems such as driver assistance systems, audio controls, cruise control, diagnostic systems, and infotainment systems, the use of automotive connectors has also increased in vehicles. In addition, stringent government regulations on carbon emissions have promoted the use of emission sensors that aid in keeping carbon emissions in check. All these electronic systems and sensors need automotive connectors to transfer information and ensure the efficient working of these components.

Wire-to-Board Connector Market Trend:

Miniaturization of electronic devices:



The miniaturization of electronic devices is a major supporting the wire-to-board connector market share growth. Technological advances have positively influenced the growth of the electronic devices market to a large extent. The increasing demand for these electronic devices has encouraged manufacturers to invest huge amounts in R&D. With technological advances, the size of electronic devices has reduced considerably over the years. Customers are now demanding highly reliable and compact electronic devices. The miniaturization of electronic devices is mainly due to the need to reduce raw material costs and the increasing need for smaller assemblies in certain applications.

Wire-to-Board Connector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.4 Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., ERNI Deutschland GmbH, Foxconn Technology Group, HARTING Technology Group, HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., JST Mfg. Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Norcomp Inc., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Samtec Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Wurth Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, and Yamaichi Electronics Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Computer and peripherals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Computer and peripherals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Computer and peripherals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Computer and peripherals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Computer and peripherals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Exhibit 102: 3M Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: 3M Co. - Key news

Exhibit 104: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 105: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Amphenol Corp.

Exhibit 106: Amphenol Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Amphenol Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Amphenol Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Amphenol Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Amphenol Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 ERNI Deutschland GmbH

Exhibit 111: ERNI Deutschland GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 112: ERNI Deutschland GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: ERNI Deutschland GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 JST Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: JST Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: JST Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: JST Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 121: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 KYOCERA Corp.

Exhibit 124: KYOCERA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: KYOCERA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: KYOCERA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: KYOCERA Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 TE Connectivity Ltd.

Exhibit 128: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Wurth Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 132: Wurth Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Wurth Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Wurth Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.12 Yamaichi Electronics Co.

Exhibit 135: Yamaichi Electronics Co. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Yamaichi Electronics Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Yamaichi Electronics Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

