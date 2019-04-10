Wirecard and Al Ansari Exchange Collaborate to Launch Enhanced Multi-currency Travel Card Solution

ASCHHEIM, Germany, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and Al Ansari Exchange, the leading UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company with over 185 branches and serving more than 2.5 million customers per month, are today announcing their collaboration. The companies have launched a newly upgraded multi-currency Visa Platinum card solution and accompanying mobile app.

The Al Ansari Exchange multi-currency Visa travel card is designed as the perfect companion for travelers as well as online shoppers. Payments can be made in 16 different currencies and exchange rates can be locked in before any trip, thus enabling consumers to enjoy traveling without worrying about carrying cash or fluctuating exchange rates.

"At Al Ansari Exchange, it is our desire to provide world-class products and services to our customers with maximum comfort and convenience, using the latest technology," said Rashed Ali Al Ansari, General Manager, Al Ansari Exchange. "Wirecard shares this goal and this is why they are the ideal partner for us, helping us to deliver an innovative and enhanced multi-currency solution that meets the needs of our customers."

"Just like Wirecard, Al Ansari Exchange uses innovation to redefine the customer experience. We are proud to work with Al Ansari Exchange to introduce the new multi-currency Visa Platinum travel card to the market," said Nabila Nouinou, Regional Managing Director at Wirecard. "Travel cards are an excellent value-added service to help travel and tourism companies as well as financial institutions increase customer loyalty and distinguish themselves from the competition."

The Al Ansari Exchange travel card allows its customers to withdraw local currency at over two million Visa ATMs worldwide, to make online purchases and to exchange foreign currencies within the currency card wallets. Customers can fully manage the card wallets via the mobile app, which includes security features allowing its customers to instantly lock the card if it is lost, stolen or simply unused, in addition to the convenience of checking the card balance and transaction history. The prepaid card can also be reloaded at any of Al Ansari Exchange's extensive branch network across the UAE.

Wirecard's unique advanced authorization algorithm allows customers to hold multiple wallets at any time, checking available funds against the requested currency, then automatically sweeping across all other card wallets to avoid unnecessary declines and double conversion to enhance its customer experience even further. Cardholders also benefit from multiple Visa Platinum features including a wide range of travel discounts and upgrades both locally and worldwide.

The mobile app is available for download on Android and iOS.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Al Ansari Exchange:

Al Ansari Exchange L.L.C, a leading exchange company in the UAE with the largest branch network started as an offshoot of a flourishing general trading business of the Al Ansari family almost 60 years ago, primarily to meet the foreign exchange and remittance needs of their trading partners and customers, at a time when formal banking was yet to be established in the country. With the gradual evolution and semblance of banking in the mid-1960s, the first branch was opened in Abu Dhabi in 1966. The Company has made quick strides thereon and progressed to emerge as one of the largest and most popular exchange companies in the UAE. Today Al Ansari Exchange L.L.C boasts of a network of over 185 branches, employing over 2500 multilingual staff who cater to millions of customers with fast, reliable and efficient service at very competitive charges.

