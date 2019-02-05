Wirecard and Oney Bank Implement the First Biometric Payment System in Romania

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, is working with Oney Bank to implement Well.com, a unique and innovative mobile application in Romania, which allows biometric authentication payment by fingerprint. Oney Bank is the banking and financial arm of Auchan Retail Romania which has annual turnovers of over 1.2 billion euros. Consumers will be able to pay with the app in over 30 Auchan stores throughout Romania. A future expansion is planned to offer it as a payment method in other countries and at other merchants.

"Wirecard stands for innovation and is always offering the latest and most innovative solutions to customers and partners, both in Romania and globally. We are very excited to be part of the cutting-edge Well.com solution, alongside Oney Bank and Auchan Retail Romania, in order to offer merchants and consumers a new and secure way to enjoy the shopping experience, positioning Romania alongside the most innovative global markets," said Utku Ogrendil, Managing Director Romania at Wirecard.

"Payment methods are continuously improving and we would like Romanian customers to experience the latest technologies. One step in doing so is Well.com, an innovative solution that leverages the expertise of Wirecard in the area of digital payments. Throughout this year, we are looking forward to developing new functionalities, that will further improve the shopping experience in Romania and beyond," said Jean-Michel Goncalves, Director General, Oney Bank Romania.

Well.com allows users to pay with their fingerprint or QR code in an extremely secure, fast and convenient way. Wirecard integrates the wallet in the mobile app, enables card registration and activation via 3D Secure and also processes the fingerprint and QR transactions.

The mobile app is currently available for both Android and iOS, along with any Mastercard or Visa debit or credit card issued in Romania, and can be downloaded via the respective app stores, as well as from the site www.well-com.ro.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Oney Bank:

Oney Bank is part of the French Holding Auchan, representing the group's financial and banking division. Worldwide, Oney Bank is present in 11 countries with a portfolio of more than 9 million clients, offering financial products, payment solutions and various insurance. Oney Bank has 50 offices in Auchan and Leroy Merlin stores in Romania. Auchan Retail Romania has in its portfolio 33 hypermarkets and a network of MyAuchan stores. With more than 280,000 m2 of floor space, more than 10,000 employees, a turnover of more than 1.2 billion euros, reaching approximately 5 million people in the cities where Auchan stores have a presence. On www.auchan.ro Auchan presents customers with over 25,000 products available in stores and offers click & collect service for about 5,000 products. At the same time, it operates websites dedicated to restaurant gastronomy activities - lamasa.auchan.ro, florarie - florarie.auchan.ro and Lillapois - the new network of newly launched stores specialized in makeup, perfumery, personal care and home care - www.lillapois.ro.

