Wirecard Collaborates With Orange Money to Launch Innovative New Digital Payment and Banking Service in Eastern Europe

ASCHHEIM, Germany, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is expanding its collaboration with Orange in the field of digital payment and banking. Together with Orange Money in Romania, Wirecard is now offering an innovative financial commerce solution that allows contactless payments with physical and virtual Orange Money debit cards, smartphones, as well as Fitbit and Garmin smartwatches.

Since 2014, Wirecard has helped Orange take a pioneering role in mobile payment. Wirecard is responsible for implementing and developing all technical and financial processes according to Orange's design and other requirements. Within the first two years of the partnership, the joint solution already gained more than 500,000 users.

Using the Orange Money app, Romanian users can now make P2P (Peer-to-peer) instant transfers via mobile phone numbers, transfer money using their individually assigned IBAN code, pay utility bills or recharge their Orange Prepay accounts. Customers can also perform internet purchases using their virtual card in the app, manage card limits, reset the card PIN as well as lock and unlock the card instantly.

"The partnership with Wirecard is an integral part of the digital solution Orange Money offers on the Romanian market and an additional guarantee of the quality of service that our customers are accustomed to and expect from us," said Haris Hanif, CEO of Orange Money Romania.

Utku Ogrendil, Managing Director Romania at Wirecard, said, "Wirecard's mission is focused on providing cutting-edge digital financial solutions, and the partnership with Orange is a significant part of our vision to create a cashless future. We are delighted to further partner on the innovative Orange Money service – a solution that offers many benefits to Romanian customers and also a new perspective on the payment market in Romania." Philippe Laranjeiro, Head of Sales Digital & Telecom at Wirecard, added, "We are delighted to further support Orange with their agenda to offer digital financial services for everyday life. After the successful development of Orange Cash and then Orange Bank in France to offer fully digital payment and banking services, the launch of Orange Money Romania is for us a further step to digitize payments globally."

Wirecard provides a vast range of services within the partnership. These include transaction processing and settlement, card issuing and personalization, authorization – including 3Dsecure, card management, tokenization as a VISA certified NFC solution as well as all call center services.

Befitting all types of users, the digital payments are based on Orange Money Visa debit cards that are available either through the:

Orange Money app, available for iOS & Android smartphones

Orange Pay app, available on Android smartphones for NFC mobile payments

Fitbit and Garmin apps, available on iOS & Android for NFC payments with smartwatches.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Orange:

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 41 billion euros in 2018 and 151,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2018, including 92,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 264 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2018, including 204 million mobile customers and 20 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 27 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services.

