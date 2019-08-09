Wirecard Offers Fully Digital Payout Solutions for Millions of North American Consumers With Launch of New Mobile App

ASCHHEIM, Germany and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, announces the launch of its new mobile app for millions of North American consumers who are leveraging the company's payout solutions. Wirecard is the leading provider of payout solutions in North America with clients such as Mary Kay, Liberty Mutual, WestJet and Isuzu Trucks using the solution.

With the new Wirecard app, cardholders can seamlessly track related balances and payment activities on their mobile device, benefiting from digital personal finance mangement. The mobile app is part of Wirecard's drive to advance the digital transformation of payments and build a more integrative financial experience globally. In designing the app, Wirecard included the flexibility to co-brand with its clients, while keeping end-users' needs and preferences in focus.

Seth Brennan, Managing Director of Wirecard North America, said, "The new app provides a simple and intuitive, fully digital financial experience that integrates with our existing payout solutions. We are excited to offer cardholders the latest digital tools to help them manage their Wirecard accounts more seamlessly. Wirecard's goal has always been to increase accessibility through investments in digital innovation. The mobile app is the latest piece of an ongoing effort to make cashless payments available to everyone."

The new app, which is free to download on both Android and iOS devices, delivers speed, choice, and convenience to end-users — whether they are receiving earnings, consumer incentives, or a one-time refund. It allows cardholders to view their account history, balances, and payment and transaction details. An ATM locator helps users find the nearest spots to withdraw cash from their prepaid debit accounts, if desired. Users also have access to Wirecard's 24/7/365 multilingual customer service.

Both Wirecard's card solutions and the mobile app support the company's global strategy of digitalization, its expansion into new markets, and its commitment to enhancing the digital payment experience for all.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

