Wirecard Partners With Plug and Play, World's Largest Innovation Platform

ASCHHEIM, Germany, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard and Plug and Play join forces to further advance technology developments worldwide: the global innovation leader for digital financial technology and the world's largest startup accelerator, which is also the leading innovation platform, are now partners. Plug and Play, based in Silicon Valley, brings together startups, investors and blue chip corporations, like Wirecard, to accelerate development and deliver ideas to market. The Plug and Play community has raised over seven billion dollars in venture funding to date, and has supported the launch of disruptive innovators including Dropbox and Lending Club.

"We are constantly bringing together world-changing players who share the same passion and drive for tech advancement and disruption as us. Our new partnership with Wirecard will serve to expand our already extensive network, and create opportunities for innovators of all sizes," said Claudius Jablonka, Director of Plug and Play.

"Since our founding two decades ago, Wirecard has played an instrumental role in the mentoring and supporting of startups – not only in the area of digital payments, but within the whole scope of digital financial technology," added Jörn Leogrande, EVP Wirecard Labs. "By partnering with Plug and Play, we will be able to support even more innovators who have an idea that, together with us, could change the world."

As a Plug and Play partner, Wirecard will have an instrumental role in accelerating startups, building innovation strategies, and exploring new revenue models and product offerings. Along with MediaMarktSaturn, Plug and Play is a founding partner of the Munich-based Retailtech Hub, a digital innovation platform specialized in the area of commerce. Plug and Play's wide-ranging network is not limited to Silicon Valley, but also includes international entrepreneurs and government relations worldwide.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Plug and Play:

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4424 1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

Plug and Play media contact:

Plug and Play

Allison Romero

Tel.: +1-408-524-1457

Email: allison@pnptc.com

SOURCE Wirecard AG

Related Links

http://www.wirecard.com

