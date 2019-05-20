Wirecard Provides International Payment Services for BluTV, Turkey's Leading Subscription Video-on-demand Service

ASCHHEIM, Germany, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, now supports BluTV, Turkey's leading streaming subscription service with over four million subscribers, in its global expansion. BluTV is a Turkish digital streaming platform and offers Turkish content on a worldwide scale. As part of the internationalization of the streaming service, Wirecard is providing BluTV with digital payment solutions across Europe.

The streaming services industry is growing rapidly worldwide. A global study carried out by the Motion Picture Association of America revealed that in 2018, the number of subscriptions to streaming services increased to 613.3 million, a 27% increase in comparison to the previous year. In fact, subscriptions to streaming services surpassed cable subscriptions in 2018.

"As the first Turkish digital platform to go truly global, it is essential that we have an experienced partner by our side," said Alptug Copuroglu, Head of International at BluTV. "Wirecard's long-standing experience in digital payments is instrumental in enabling us to grow our streaming subscription services beyond Turkey. We look forward to continue bringing our broad content offering to millions of viewers around the world."

Boris Bongartz, Head of Sales Digital Goods at Wirecard, added, "Streaming subscription services are growing at an incredibly fast pace. Our digital payment services will allow BluTV users to have a smooth and enjoyable customer experience, and focus on their main objective: enjoying great TV content, no matter where in the world they are."

Turkey is amongst the top three exporters of TV series in the world. BluTV is available globally, and offers a broad content offering including record-breaking Turkish series, BluTV original series, and mainstream TV series from around the world. Reaching Turkish and Arabic communities, among others, around the world, BluTV hosts the largest online catalogue of Turkish TV series. In addition to the European expansion, BluTV is focusing on further strengthening its position in the MENA and Latin American markets.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About BluTV:

BluTV is the world's leading platform for Turkish content and Turkey's #1 subscription video-on-demand service. Founded in 2015 in Istanbul, BluTV grew to the leading platform of long form Turkish TV content in the last years. Turkish TV series became very popular in the Middle East, North Africa and Latin America. Currently, Turkey is amongst the top 3 exporters of TV series in the world. BluTV hosts the largest online catalogue of Turkish TV series. With its Turkish and Arabic services, BluTV is available globally. The offering includes popular record breaking Turkish series along with BluTV original series like Masum (Innocent), 7Yüz (7Faces), Sifir Bir (Zero One), Bozkir (Steppe). BluTV is available on www.blutv.com.tr and on mobile platforms iOS and Android.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

BluTV media contact:

BluTV

Tugce Gürkaya

Email: tgurkaya@blutv.com

SOURCE Wirecard AG