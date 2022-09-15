Wired Occupancy Sensors Market Size to Grow by USD 1.39 billion, Rise In Global Construction and Infrastructure Development Activities to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Market Driver: The rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities is driving the growth of the market. The rising demand for public infrastructure is leading to the growth of the construction industry in emerging economies such as India and China . In the past few years, many new educational institutions, hospitals, stadiums, indoor sports complexes, malls, and mega shopping centers have been built owing to the growing population and the increasing per capita income of individuals. This will help in reducing energy wastage, which will further decrease operational costs. Thus, such construction and infrastructure development activities are expected to increase the demand exponentially for wired occupancy sensors during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The wired occupancy sensors market report is segmented by application (hotels, residential, corporate offices, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the wired occupancy sensors market in North America.

Vendor Landscape

The wired occupancy sensors market is fragmented, and the vendors are organic and inorganic deploying growth strategies to compete in the market. The global wired occupancy sensors market has numerous vendors, including many regional players as well as international players. There is significant competition in the market. Hence, the market concentration will be low. To make the most of the opportunities, vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors included in the report are based on their product offerings. They have been identified based on their revenues, market dominance, geographical presence, product portfolio, and financials.

Some Companies Mentioned

Acuity Brands Inc.

Alan Manufacturing Inc.

BLP Technologies Inc.

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell Inc.

Intelligent Lighting Controls Inc.

IR TEC International Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Koninklijke Philips NV

Legrand SA

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Omicron Sensing LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Signify NV

Steinel America Inc.

TALOSYS INC.

Telkonet Inc.

Wired Occupancy Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., Alan Manufacturing Inc., BLP Technologies Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Intelligent Lighting Controls Inc., IR TEC International Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Legrand SA, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Omicron Sensing LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Signify NV, Steinel America Inc., TALOSYS INC., and Telkonet Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Corporate offices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Corporate offices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Corporate offices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Corporate offices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Corporate offices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Acuity Brands Inc.

Exhibit 97: Acuity Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Acuity Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Acuity Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 BLP Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 102: BLP Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: BLP Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: BLP Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Crestron Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 105: Crestron Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Crestron Electronics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Crestron Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 108: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 109: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 111: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 113: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Hubbell Inc.

Exhibit 118: Hubbell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Hubbell Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Hubbell Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Hubbell Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 122: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 125: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 127: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 128: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 130: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.11 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 132: Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 135: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 136: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 138: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

