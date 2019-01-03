Wireless Carrier Strategies and Growth Opportunities in Mobile Worker Apps Market, 2018: Opportunities in Field Service and Saless, Vertical-Specific, Mobile Resource Management Platforms & IoT

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasingly demanding employees and customers are driving U.S. and Canadian businesses to deploy mobile software solutions to their workforce. North American wireless carriers have acted as a major distribution channel for these applications over the past decade, but do they still play a key role? This study examines carrier strategies and growth opportunities in the mobile worker apps market. Mobile worker applications are software solutions that allow remote and mobile employees real-time access to and exchange of business information, collaboration, and/or guidance via their smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. These solutions are also called "mobile B2E or business-to-employee apps."

Major market trends, current carrier portfolios and strategies, and potential growth opportunities are defined and discussed. 2018 survey results regarding North American business preferences, plans and demand for mobile worker apps and wireless carrier partners are also charted and analyzed.

North American wireless carriers can harvest substantial benefits from acting as a channel for mobile worker software applications. The mobile worker apps conversation can start sales discussions around the carriers' core and adjacent services. These apps can also help to position the carrier as a technology leader.

However, while mobile worker app deployments are on a strong growth trajectory in the U.S. and Canada, challenges for carriers persist, including assembling and maintaining an optimized portfolio and differentiating against a growing collection of other potential providers. For carriers that can address these challenges, a number of growth opportunities exist to take a leadership role and attract attention in the small and mid-sized business sector.

No matter what challenges are faced, carriers that are not participating in the mobile worker apps sector are likely squandering the opportunity to make more money, reduce customer churn, and burnish their technology credentials.

Key Issues Addressed

What are current wireless carrier strategies regarding mobile worker software applications? What specific apps, if any, are offered by each of the top seven carriers in North America ?

? How do mobile worker apps help carriers and their customers address the generational shift taking place in North American companies?

What are the key issues and trends that have emerged around wireless carriers offering mobile worker apps?

Which of today's hot technologies are being leveraged in these apps?

What are the preferences and plans of today's North American businesses regarding mobile worker applications? How do U.S. and Canadian businesses rank wireless carriers as a mobility app partner against other providers such as major corporate software vendors, systems integrators, and mobile device manufacturers?

How are leading carriers innovating in this market?

What are the near-term growth opportunities in the mobile worker app market for today's wireless carrier?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Market Overview-Carrier Mobile Worker Apps

Defining Mobile Worker Applications

Carrier Mobile Worker Apps-Key Issues and Trends

3. Demand Analysis-Carrier Mobile Worker Apps

2018 Mobile Business Applications Survey

Mobile Worker Apps-Current Deployment Levels

Mobile Worker Apps-Planned New Introductions

Mobile Worker Apps-Types of Users

Mobile Worker Apps-Percent of Employees as Users

Mobile Worker Apps-Adoption Drivers

Mobile Worker Apps-Adoption Barriers

Mobile Worker Apps-Preferred Mobility Partner

Mobile Worker Apps-Mobility Partner Selection Criteria

Mobile Worker Apps-Preferred Implementation Method

Mobile Worker Apps-Selection Criteria

Mobile Worker Apps-Popular Solutions

Demand Analysis Discussion

4. Competitive Environment-Carrier Mobile Worker Apps

Competitive Assessment

Current Carrier Mobile Worker Application Portfolios

Transformation in the Mobile B2E Application Industry

AT&T

Sprint

Verizon

U.S. Cellular

Bell Canada

Rogers

TELUS

5. Growth Opportunities for Wireless Carriers

Growth Opportunity 1-Field Service and Sales Apps

Growth Opportunity 2-Vertical-Specific Apps

Growth Opportunity 3-Mobile Resource Management Platforms

Growth Opportunity 4-IoT Integration

Growth Opportunity 5-Enterprise Mobility Management

Strategic Mobile Worker App Imperatives for Wireless Carriers

6. The Last Word

Legal Disclaimer

7. Appendix

List of Exhibits

