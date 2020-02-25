Wireless Charging Industry Review 2018-2019 & Forecast 2020-2024 - Featuring Profiles for Air Charge, Belkin Int'l, Convenient Power, Energous Corp, Integrated Device Technology, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wireless Charging Market: Focus on Applications, Components, Technology, Implementation, & Geography - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless charging market generated $3.8 billion in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 41.79% during the forecast period 2019-2024.



Worldwide growth in the demand for wireless charging is attributed to the rise in shipments of smart handheld devices. In addition, increasing battery anxiety among consumers is further expected to drive the market growth in the coming future.



Expert Quote



Innovations and ongoing research in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and wearable devices have fuelled the growth of the wireless charging market. Wireless charging is estimated to be the next big thing in the smartphone industry. Several manufacturers have already started manufacturing smartphones, which are wireless charging enabled.

However, only the premium smartphones have embedded the wireless charging feature. As the market grows and demand for wireless power transmission increases, the technology will be embedded in various devices such as laptops, drones, and other hand-held devices, and mid and low-range devices as well.



Market Segmentation



The wireless charging market has been tracked along the lines of technology, implementation, and region. Revenue generated from the technology (inductive, resonant, and RF technology) and implementation (receiver and transmitter) has been analysed. The report also covers the wireless charging market on a global scale and consequently provides revenue data of the key regions. A separate segment has explicitly been dedicated to the key global regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World.



Based on technology, the global wireless charging market is segmented into inductive, resonant, and RF, among others. The inductive segment is currently the highest revenue-generating segment among all the sub-segments of wireless charging and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The high market value of the segment is mainly attributed to the early adoption or arrival of the technology in various application areas.

Apart from technology, the report also provides the overall revenue generated from various applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and commercial, among others. The revenue is expected to increase at a significant rate in the coming future owing to the high adoption rate of wireless charging solutions for automotive applications such as wireless charging cabin.



Key Companies in the Global Market



A list of 16 wireless charging companies has been analysed in the report, such as Air Charge, Belkin International, Convenient Power, Energous Corporation, and Integrated Device Technology, among others. Additionally, a list of the top emerging wireless charging products and product analysis.

Key Questions Answered



What was the total market size of Wireless Charging in 2018, and how is it estimated to grow during 2019-2024?

What is the growth pattern of the global wireless charging market size from 2019 to 2024?

What are the impactful driving factors, and upcoming trends projected to influence the global wireless charging market during the forecast period 2019 to 2024?

What are the key technological parameters which are influencing the growth of the wireless charging market?

Which consortiums and associations are involved in wireless charging and what are their defined technology standards?

Who are the key market players involved in providing wireless charging solutions based on geographic presence, market-relevant products, and various other important market-relevant factors?

What are the key challenges faced by wireless charging market players?

Which wireless charging technology is dominant in the forecast period?

What are the revenue opportunities for wireless charging across various countries, globally?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Definition

1.2 Market Overview

1.3 Market Drivers

1.3.1 Standardization of Wireless Regulations Driving Consumer Inclination

1.3.2 Technological and Dynamic Design enhancements

1.3.3 Increasing Battery Anxiety Among the Consumers

1.3.4 Increasing Shipments of Smart Handheld Devices Fuelling the Demand

1.4 Market Restraints

1.4.1 Higher Production Cost and Lower Efficiency than Conventional Wired Method of Charging

1.4.2 Consumer Acceptance for the Safety Issues with Wireless Distant Charging

1.5 Market Opportunities

1.5.1 Emerging Demand for Electric Vehicles (EV)

1.5.2 Rising IoT-Enabled Connected Devices Signalling Flexible and Ready-to-go Charging Capabilities



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Strategies and Partnerships

2.1.1 Product Launches

2.1.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

2.1.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Industry Attractiveness

2.3 Leading Player Analysis

2.3.1 List of Top Emerging Start-Ups



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Target Audience

3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.3 Evolution of Charging Ecosystem

3.3.1 Timeline

3.3.2 Material

3.3.2.1 Transistor Evolution

3.3.2.2 Coil Material Evolution

3.4 Technology Trends

3.4.1 Reverse Wireless Charging

3.4.2 Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems

3.4.3 Charging Multiple Devices Using a Single Transmitter

3.4.4 Quasistatic Cavity Resonance

3.4.5 Use of GaN-Based Transistors

3.5 Consortium and Associations

3.6 Wireless Charging Standards

3.7 Key Funding and Investments Analysis, 2018-2019

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

3.10 Country Share Analysis

3.11 Challenges

3.11.1 Consumer Acceptance Toward Newer Technologies

3.11.2 Need for Upgrading Wireless Solutions in order to Cope with Continuous Technological Innovation



4 Global Wireless Charging Market, by Technology

4.1 Assumptions & Limitations

4.2 Wireless Charging Technology Market Overview

4.3 Inductive Technology

4.4 Resonant Technology

4.5 RF Technology

4.6 Others



5 Global Wireless Charging Market, by Implementation

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Receivers Market, by Implementation

5.2.1 Integrated

5.2.2 Aftermarket

5.3 Transmitters Market, by Implementation

5.3.1 Integrated

5.3.2 Aftermarket



6 Global Wireless Charging Market, by Application

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Global Receivers Market for Wireless Charging, by Application

6.2.1 Consumer Electronics

6.2.1.1 Smartphones & Tablets

6.2.1.2 Smart Wearables

6.2.1.3 Others

6.2.2 Healthcare

6.2.3 Automotive

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Global Transmitters Market for Wireless Charging, by Application

6.3.1 Consumer Electronics

6.3.2 Commercial

6.3.2.1 Hospitality

6.3.2.2 Public Avenues

6.3.2.3 Offices & Educational Institutes

6.3.3 Automotive

6.3.3.1 In-Vehicle

6.3.3.2 Electric Vehicle

6.3.4 Others



7 Global Wireless Charging Market (by Region), $Million and Units Million, 2018-2024

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Overview

8.2 Air Charge

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.1 Role of Air Charge in Global Wireless Charging Market

8.2.2 Product Portfolio

8.2.3 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Belkin International Inc.

8.4 Convenient Power Limited

8.5 Energous Corporation

8.6 Integrated Device Technology Inc.

8.7 Infineon Technologies AG

8.8 NXP Semiconductors

8.9 Powermat

8.10 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

8.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

8.12 Semtech Corporation

8.13 TDK Corporation

8.14 Texas Instruments Incorporated

8.15 WiTricity Corporation

8.16 NuCurrent Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r52drv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

