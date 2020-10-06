Wireless Charging Leader Momentum Dynamics Fortifies C Team As It Enters Major Growth Period

The Company, which recently announced a European electric taxi project with Jaguar Land Rover, appointed Brian Callahan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on July 13, 2020. Callahan oversees and has responsibility for planning, implementing, and controlling all financial-related activities including direct responsibility for accounting, finance, forecasting, strategic planning, deal analysis, and investor relationships.

Callahan has over 25 years of experience in public and private company accounting and finance. Prior to joining Momentum Dynamics, Callahan served as CFO for MAM Software, Inc. a publicly-traded leading provider of cloud-based business and on-premise management solutions in the automotive sector. His other work experience includes the CFO role at Alteva, Inc., also a publicly traded cloud-based communications company, and Senior Vice President of finance, accounting and treasury at Expert Global Solutions, Inc., a global provider of business process outsourcing. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Drexel University.

To strategically develop its commercial activities, Momentum Dynamics has named Bob Kacergis to the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Kacergis will oversee all commercial activities for the company including international sales and strategic partnerships. Prior to joining Momentum, Kacergis was a Managing Director of Blue Ridge Partners Management Consulting serving Private Equity clients on due diligence and growth strategy. He has been on Momentum's Advisory Board since 2010 providing strategic guidance and assisting the company in strategic partner development. Kacergis has 29 years of senior line management and business consulting experience at McKinsey & Company, Merrill Lynch, The Vanguard Group, and General Electric. He has advised clients on growth strategy and commercial effectiveness in a broad range of industries over the course of his career. Kacergis received his MBA in finance and marketing from the University of Chicago, a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and a Bachelor of Arts degree in German, both from the University of Notre Dame.

Recognizing the rapid international growth of the company, Judy Talis has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer, responsible for all aspects of Administrative Operations including human resources and benefits, development and execution of policies and procedures, recruiting, security, insurance, information technology, and facilities.

Talis has over 25 years as a Human Resource professional with corporate and consulting experience in workforce planning, talent acquisition, employee development and operations. Prior to joining Momentum Dynamics, Talis worked in a variety of industries that include manufacturing, space systems, telecommunications and financial services. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Behavior and Development from Drexel University.

Michael McHale has also been promoted, to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and serves as head of communications & brand for Momentum Dynamics. McHale joined Momentum Dynamics in January 2020.

Originally an engineer at Land Rover in the UK, McHale headed Communications for the launch of the MINI brand in the US and headed communications strategy for BMW North America before joining Subaru as head of Communications at the start of the company's decade-long run of consecutive sales records. McHale joined EV startup Rivian in 2018 and guided the successful media launch of the brand and communication of significant investments in the brand from Amazon and Ford. McHale holds an MSc in Automotive Business Management from Warwick University and a Combined Engineering degree from Coventry University UK and was named an Automotive News All-Star in 2015.

Momentum Dynamics CEO Andrew Daga said, "We are at the beginning of an amazing inflection period for Momentum Dynamics, of which the Jaguar Land Rover project is a first step. It is therefore key we have a strong leadership team in place as we significantly grow the business. These new appointments and other coordinated promotions within the engineering and production groups add to a team that now has an unrivaled combination of technical expertise, business acumen, and world-class strategic vision."

The Company plans further announcements in the coming months and will relocate to a brand new state-of-the-art 100,000 sq. ft. R&D and international business operations center in Malvern, PA, while also expanding operations to California and Europe.

About Momentum Dynamics

Momentum Dynamics is a market-leading original technology developer of efficient automatic wireless charging systems for the automotive and transportation industries with real-world technology in operation that proves the capability and need for fast, automated opportunity charging of electric vehicles. In transit bus applications, Momentum's system has been proven through years of service at effective power levels of over 300 kW and the system is capable of delivering 450 kW. Momentum Dynamics practices world-class technology innovation and is recognized for the unique expertise of its engineers and scientists. Momentum was named a winner of the 2019 Emerging Technology Award from Mechanical Engineering Magazine.

