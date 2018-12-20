Wireless Charging Market by Technology, and Industry Vertical - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless Charging Market by Technology (Inductive, Resonant, Radio Frequency (RF), and Others), and Industry Vertical (Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025
Wireless charging is the transmission of energy from a power source to a consuming device without wires or cables. Wireless charging devices comprise a charging station (or transmitter) that transmits the energy and a receiver (integrated inside a device) that receives the energy and charges the battery.
In addition, it provides efficient, cost-effective, and safer advantages over the traditional charging systems by eliminating the use of physical connectors and cables. Moreover, it maintains continuous transfer of power to ensure that all types of devices (handheld industrial devices, smartphones, heavy-duty equipment, and others) are charged and readily available for use.
Increase in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), constant development of portable electronics and wearables market, and frequent need of harvesting ambient RF energy are expected to drive the wireless charging market during the forecast period. However, expensive technology for its integration and slower charging as compared to other charging technologies are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, excessive research in far-field wireless charging technologies and increase in Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.
The global wireless charging market is segmented into technology, industry, and region. The technology segment is further divided into inductive, resonant, radio frequency (RF), and others. The market based on industry includes electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace & defense. Based on region, the market is studied across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study comprises of analytical depiction of the global wireless charging market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analyses.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porterâ€™s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Technology
Inductive
Resonant
Radio Frequency (RF)
Others
By Industry Vertical
Electronics
Automotive
Industrial
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Â Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
