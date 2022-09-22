Wireless Connectivity Global Market to Reach $199.3 Billion by 2027

Sep 22, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Connectivity Market by Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Classic, Bluetooth 4X, Bluetooth 5X, ZigBee, Z-Wave, UWB, NFC, Thread, GNSS, Cellular, EnOcean, Sigfox, LoRa, LTE Cat-M1, NB-IoT), End-use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wireless connectivity market is projected to reach USD 199.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2027. This report covers key applications, namely, wearable devices, healthcare, consumer electronics, building automation, automotive & transportation, and others in wireless connectivity market. The Wi-Fi connectivity type in deploying wireless connectivity accounted for a whopping share of about 21.3% of the market in 2021.
By end use, the market for healthcare segment is expected to grow at highest pace during the forecast period
Medical devices that can measure daily routines and collect vital data, sensors in emergency rooms, and data analytics tools that integrate all these are expected to gain importance with the evolution of healthcare systems. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiac arrhythmias, and heart failure is expected to offer growth opportunities for wireless technologies to be integrated into devices, particularly as consumer health and preventive medicine are gaining greater prominence. While a few products have wide commercial use, a number of devices are in the early stages of launch and may offer some insights into future medical applications.
North America region is expected to grow at healthy rate in the Wireless Connectivity market during the forecast period.
The region is a hub for technological innovations and an early adopter of new technologies. The large presence of major companies in the region, high demand for connected technologies, and increased use of innovative devices are expected to drive the growth of the North American market during the review period. This region is a key market as it is home to some of the largest companies such as Intel (US), Qualcomm (US), and Texas Instruments (US) in the wireless connectivity market. The increased spending on research and development in the field of IoT and related technologies is driving the need for better wireless connectivity technologies in North America.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Wireless Sensors to Develop Smart Infrastructure
- Growing Internet Penetration Rate
- Surging Adoption of Internet of Things
- Rising Demand for Low-Power Wide-Area Networks in IoT Applications
Restraints
- High Power Consumption by Wireless Sensors, Terminals, and Connected Devices
- Lack of Uniform Communication Standards
Opportunities
- Development of 5G Network, Particularly in Automotive Sector
- Significant Financial Support from Governments Worldwide for R&D in Internet of Things
- Growing Need for Cross-Domain Applications
