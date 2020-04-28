Wireless Industry Launches Initiative to Help Schoolchildren Get Connected

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA, the wireless association, today announced a new program to help children participate in distance learning during COVID-19. The Connecting Kids Initiative simplifies the process for school districts to find remote learning hotspot solutions by connecting them with wireless operators working to provide broadband access to kids and families in their area. Participating carriers include the three nationwide wireless operators as well as regional operators across the country.

"Millions of kids are learning from home for the first time and the wireless industry is committed to helping make sure they have the opportunity to learn remotely," said Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA President and CEO. "We are proud to launch this initiative, and of the many other ways the wireless industry is helping, but we can't do this alone. It's important that Congress provide the funding the education community has sought to support hotspot-capable devices and services essential for remote learning."

Millions of students are shifting to remote learning for the first time, but not all children have access to broadband at home. Through the Connecting Kids Initiative schools and school districts are now able to submit their connectivity needs using one central resource, and CTIA will connect them with wireless providers who may be able to help connect unserved families.

The wireless industry has long collaborated with schools and school districts to expand educational opportunities, particularly in underserved communities. Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, it has connected hundreds of thousands of additional students at home for the first time, thanks to new programs and partnerships.

To make sure students have the tools they need to participate in distance learning and stay engaged with their teachers and classmates from afar, companies across the wireless ecosystem have increased data allotments, donated and discounted devices, and launched new online tools, services and educational games. To read more about some of the wide-ranging measures the wireless industry is taking to assist students during COVID-19, visit our blog on CTIA.org.

To learn more about CTIA's Connecting Kids Initiative, click here. Official representatives from schools and school districts can visit the remote learning need assessment page to submit connectivity requests, and direct any questions to [email protected].

For more about the wireless industry's response to COVID-19, visit our industry response page.

SOURCE CTIA