Wireless Innovation Forum Announces Fraunhofer FKIE's Marc Adrat as Winner of 2021 President's Award

Marc has been a longtime contributor to the Forum and recently made prolific contributions to a 10-document release.

Marc's selection was supported and applauded by all committee chairs. John Glossner, Forum President commented, "I am honored to be able to recognize Marc's many achievements to the Forum. He has consistently contributed to important projects and this recognition is much deserved."

To view the Forum's award winners from previous years, visit https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/sdr_achievement_awards.

