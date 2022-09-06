Wireless LAN Controller Market Size to Grow by USD 629.87 million with 33% of the Contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: One of the key factors driving growth in the wireless LAN controller market is enhancing connectivity for business enterprises. The deployment of wireless LAN controllers in enterprises can substantially improve business operations in terms of finances, efficiency, productivity, and customer service. Hence, WLAN solutions have become an integral aspect of business operations. Thus, the expediency offered by wireless LAN controllers ensures the safety of information-sharing, which is driving the growth of the global wireless LAN controller market.

Market Challenge: The security vulnerabilities associated with wireless LAN controllers will be a major challenge for the wireless LAN controller market during the forecast period. Despite the advantages that wireless LAN controllers provide, such as easy monitoring of networks, convenience, increased productivity, and cost advantages, wireless LAN controllers also pose security threats, such as increased risks of denial of service attacks, spoofing and session hijacking, and eavesdropping. Such security threats in wireless LAN controllers might disrupt business operations, which can hamper the growth of the global wireless LAN controller market during the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation Highlights:

The wireless LAN controller market report is segmented by Type (Standalone and Integrated) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for wireless LAN controllers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and MEA regions. The increasing adoption of IoT technology in the US requires a large number of wireless LAN controllers by the LAN network administrator in the enterprises. This will facilitate the wireless LAN controller market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Analysis: The wireless LAN controller market share growth by the standalone segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of smart devices and surging demand for data usage are creating a huge demand for wireless LAN controllers in the global market. Thus, the standalone type segment in the global wireless LAN controller market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings



Wireless LAN Controller Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 629.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALE International, Allied Telesis Holdings KK, Avaya Holdings Corp., Belden Inc., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, NETGEAR Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ZTE Corp., and Zyxel Communications Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

