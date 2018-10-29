Wireless Premium Domains Need New Owner(s)
WirelessIndustry.COM, WirelessIndustry.NET, WirelessIndustry.ORG
05:00 ET
HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After 40-plus years in wireless, Wireless Industry Association President Bob Hutchinson is retiring and looking for new younger owners, operators and/or entrepreneurs to grow premium domains wirelessindustry.COM, .NET, .ORG and wirelessdealers.COM, .NET, .ORG to larger presence and positions worldwide. The domains, or domain sets, have been in use for more than 20 years.
Hutchinson announced he is retiring and it's time now for others. "From the origins of mobile phones and cellular, it's been a great ride for 35 years, but time now for younger energies to grow these domains, take them to greater things, encompassing everything wireless, commerce, networking and organization."
"Focusing over the years mainly on the Wireless Dealer Market trading platform, it's proper now to pass these industry-focused domains on for utilization and growth by new owners."
Additional information available here: http://wirelessindustry.com/Domains/index.htm.
And here: http://wirelessindustry.com/AboutWIA/About_WIA.asp.
And below:
Bob Hutchinson
9746 Tappenbeck Dr.
Houston, Texas 77055
713 467-0077
Email: BH at PAQ.NET
Email: inquire at wirelessindustry.com
SOURCE Wireless Industry Association
Share this article