Wires and Cables for Energy Transmission, Telecom and Consumer Electronics

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The report forecasts the size of the power and telecom cable market for components from 2019 through 2025.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843527/?utm_source=PRN



- The Executive Summary provides a snapshot of key findings of the report.

- The chapter Overview and Definitions introduces cabling applications and technologies. It defines a wide variety of the most commonly used cables. It places into context different terminologies and technical concepts associated with power and telecom cables.

- The chapter Detailed Market Breakdown provides an all-round view of the power cable and telecom cable market. After providing a high-level analysis of power and telecom cables, the chapter details individual categories of power and telecom cables with respect to type of network/metal, End-Use and geographic region characteristics.

- The chapter Raw Materials and Pricing reviews the availability and pricing scenarios of major raw materials and continues with an analysis of the pricing trends of different types of power and telecom cables.

- The chapter Vendor and Market Analysis analyzes the broad trends governing the cabling market. It also provides an overview of the activities of cabling majors and leading cable makers worldwide.

- The chapter U.S. Patent Analysis analyzes U.S. patents granted in the relevant areas of power and telecommunications cables.



Note: The quantitative analysis of the report does not cover:

- Automotive cables.

- Instrumentation and control cables.

- Building and construction wires.

- Superconductors.

- Any cables other than those used in power and telecom applications.



Report Includes:

- 80 tables

- A brief overview of the global markets for wire and cable materials and technologies

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- General outlook of taxonomy of cable classes, including cabling operations, relevant terminologies and geographical breakdown of power and telecom cabling market, conductor metals, distance stretches and end-user application devices

- Underlying technologies driving the industry's growth as well as key factors such as current trends, changing regulatory landscape and other macroeconomic factors that shape and affect the market

- Identification of the companies that are best-positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

- An exhaustive patent analysis covering significant allotments of the U.S. patents

- Company profiles of major global corporations within this market, including Delton Cables, Encore Wire Inc., Finolex Cables, Havells, and Polycab Wires



Summary:

This section summarizes the overall prospects of the global cable and wire market.



This report considers two functional applications of cables -

- Power generation, transmission, distribution and consumption.

- Telecommunication's signaling and payload transfer.



Cables are also employed in a variety of other functions such as mechanical applications, buildings, construction, automotive, instrumentation and control. This report does not consider those functions.



Reasons for Doing the Study:

The cable and wire report is in its third edition.It is the only report that covers the twin markets of power and telecom cables in a single place.



The report captures the enormous diversity in cabling morphologies and associated technical and market implications.



The cable industry can be summarized as one that deals with an uncomplicated technology interplaying with complex macro and microeconomic factors. Macroeconomic factors affect the pricing of raw materials and the health of the End-User domains, while the microeconomic factors affect region specific market parameters.



It is paramount that raw materials are addressed in this market, such as the availability of copper, the principal material in both power and telecom cables. Aluminum and optical are becoming credible alternatives in terms of performance and pricing in the concerned domains.



The principle purpose of this report is to identify the extent to which the alternatives will be accepted and to analyze the role played by pricing in such acceptance.



The report also sheds light on the role played by end-user markets on the pricing of the cables. It is worth noting that End-Users have significant leverage over prices.



With the rapid growth of wireless communication technologies, there is a well-founded apprehension about the long-term prospects of the cable and wire market especially in the communication function space. This report provides a qualitative and quantitative response to this concern.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843527/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

