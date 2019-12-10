WireWheel Joins the AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WireWheel, a leader in cloud-based data privacy compliance, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startups Initiative. The APN Global Startups is a unique "white glove" support and go-to-market (GTM) initiative for selected startup APN Partners so that they can build on their AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate their growth. To be selected for the APN Global Startups Initiative, WireWheel had to meet pre-defined criteria, including; a clear demonstrated market fit for an innovative enterprise tech product, be backed and recommended by a top-tier venture capital firm, and have a strategic commitment to building their AWS and cloud expertise.

The APN Global Startup Program enables qualifying startups to gain product design wins, visibility, exposure, leads, and commercial opportunities made possible with exclusive APN resources and dedicated Startup Partner Development Managers (PDM) with deep AWS knowledge and startup business experience, that guide startups in their growth journey with APN. By becoming an APN Global Startup Partner, WireWheel will receive benefits ranging from a tailor-made plan for mapping WireWheel's needs and opportunities to a selection of AWS services and APN programs, promotion support to drive visibility and awareness around WireWheel's offering, to resources for helping WireWheel sell and deploy innovative solutions on behalf of AWS shared end-customers.

"WireWheel is proud to join the APN Global Startup Program," said Justin Antonipillai, Co-Founder and CEO, WireWheel. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their privacy and data protection goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. Our relationship with AWS has been transformative to our business and we look forward to continuing to grow our business with AWS as we both share a relentless focus on our customers' needs. We are dedicated to providing a privacy management platform that leverages and works seamlessly with AWS's innovative services to provide our shared customers the tools they need to achieve their goals with the privacy shared responsibility model."

WireWheel's Privacy and Data Protection Platform is designed to help companies of virtually any size and complexity to build and manage cutting-edge and scalable privacy programs. The WireWheel cloud-based Data Privacy & Protection Platform helps organizations comply with today's California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements while remaining ready for the future, minimizing legal risks and reducing the time and effort it takes to respond to various types of data subject requests.

"WireWheel has worked closely with Blackboard to understand our vision and requirements and have continued to enhance their solution at an astonishing pace. We highly recommend WireWheel to organizations that want to take their privacy program to the next level. WireWheel's framework helps Blackboard build privacy into product development and ensure vendors are compliant. We now manage these processes centrally and consistently." -- Stephan Geering, Global Privacy Officer and Associate General Counsel, Blackboard

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. The APN is a global program helping partners build a successful AWS-based business, by helping organizations build, market, and sell their offerings. The APN provides valuable business, technical, and marketing support, to help startups achieve exponential growth.

About WireWheel - Based in Arlington, VA, WireWheel's intuitive Privacy and Data Protection Platform that is built around overarching privacy principles delivers privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores. With WireWheel, organizations can support all phases of a privacy management program – including data inventory and mapping, collaboration, vendor risk management, consumer and subject rights request management and delivery – and more effectively comply with any current or future privacy regulation around the world, including the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Learn more at www.wirewheel.io .

