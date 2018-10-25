WireWheel's Privacy Compliance Solution Now Available on AWS Marketplace

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WireWheel, a leader in cloud-based data privacy compliance, today announced the availability of its solution on AWS Marketplace. Customers can now quickly discover and subscribe to WireWheel's privacy compliance solution through AWS Marketplace, an online store from Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) that helps customers discover, purchase, migrate and immediately start using the software and services they need to build products and run their businesses. WireWheel was featured in the AWS Marketplace launch of the new pay-as-you-go option that allows the flexibility to add additional usage to your original contract.

"Data privacy and compliance are top of mind for many of our customers in every industry," said Dave McCann, Vice President, AWS Marketplace Service Catalog and Migration Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We're excited to welcome WireWheel's data privacy platform to AWS Marketplace to continue helping customers quickly deploy and scale privacy management programs."

WireWheel is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). WireWheel streamlines the data mapping, collaboration and reporting processes to accelerate time-to-compliance for regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). With clear visibility into what customer personal data they hold, CISOs and other privacy professionals can confidently demonstrate to auditors and regulators how obligations are met and continue to earn their customer's trust.

Stephan Geering, Global Privacy Officer and Associate General Counsel at Blackboard, an AWS customer, explained, "We chose WireWheel for its innovative approach and alignment to the strategic priorities we have around privacy. At Blackboard, we are looking to elevate our privacy program to the next level. To support this, there are two elements of Blackboard's privacy strategy that are critical - the automation of processes such as DPIAs and the enhanced visibility of data flows for us and our clients. We have been nothing but impressed with WireWheel's capabilities to support these goals and the expertise and experience they add to our team. WireWheel has worked closely with us to understand our vision and requirements and have continued to enhance their solution at an astonishing pace. We highly recommend WireWheel to organizations that want to take their privacy program to the next level."

"We are excited that our privacy management solutions are now available on AWS Marketplace, making it extremely easy for customers to implement and scale a data privacy program and make data privacy a core part of their service," said Justin Antonipillai, CEO at WireWheel. "With the availability of WireWheel on AWS Marketplace, companies can leverage the power of AWS to be privacy-compliant faster, which is critical to building trust and selling their AWS-deployed products and services."

About WireWheel, Inc.:

Based in Arlington, VA, WireWheel helps people protect privacy. Our mission is to help our customers, quickly and efficiently, demonstrate their commitment to privacy and trust, and to more quickly and efficiently comply with privacy regulations around the world, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Founded by leading experts in privacy protection, application development, and data engineering, WireWheel delivers a beautiful and intuitive platform to manage privacy programs at scale. Learn more at www.wirewheel.io, or arrange a demo at info@wirewheel.io.

