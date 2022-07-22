Wiring Duct Global Market Report 2022: Rising Requirements from Data Stations and Information Technology Equipment Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wiring Duct Market Research Report by Type (Flexible Wiring Duct, Narrow Finger Wire Duct, and Solid Wall Wire Duct), Material, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wiring Duct Market size was estimated at USD 355.92 million in 2021, USD 370.51 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.27% to reach USD 457.62 million by 2027.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Acceleration in urban growth
  • Rising requirements from data stations and information technology equipment
  • Environmental concerns regarding recycling and demolition of pipelines

Restraints

  • Materials used in wire ducting like PVC produce highly toxic dioxins

Opportunities

  • Growing application of halogen free wiring ducts
  • Increasing ventures in real estate enterprises and infrastructure expansion

Challenges

  • Problems associated with installation of new ducts

Key Players

  • ABB Ltd
  • Aliaxis Group S.A.
  • Anamet Electrical Inc.
  • Atkore International
  • Eaton Corporation PLC
  • Fastenal Company
  • Hager Group
  • Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.
  • Mitsubishi International Corporation
  • Omega Engineering, Inc
  • Panduit Corporation
  • Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG
  • Robroy Industries
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG
  • Wheatland Tube Co.
  • Zekelman Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfcp5y

