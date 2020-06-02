Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund Surpasses $40,000

MADISON, Wis., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund, Rural Mutual Insurance and Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation are raising money and awareness for Feeding Wisconsin and the Harvest of Hope program.

Corporate partners of Rural Mutual have stepped up to donate to the fund, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. Their donation, in combination with individual contributions, brings the total amount raised to approximately $43,000 during the last four weeks.

"It's encouraging to see how these tough times have brought many people closer together to support their communities. We've raised a significant amount in a short period of time and look forward to seeing the fund continue to grow," says Jason Feist, VP of Customer Acquisition and Service at Rural Mutual Insurance.

During this time many need support, that's why Rural Mutual Insurance and Wisconsin Farm Bureau partnered their fundraising efforts to create the Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund.

Rural Mutual Insurance is focusing on collecting funds for Feeding Wisconsin. Feeding Wisconsin is the statewide association of the Feeding America food banks. Specifically, the funds have been used to provide dairy products to the food pantries to encourage movement/consumption of milk and other Wisconsin agriculture products.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau is focusing on collecting funds for Harvest of Hope, a farm family crisis relief fund that is supported by the Madison Christian Community. Wisconsin farm families that are experiencing financial stress can fill out a short application requesting up to $1,500.

"We are grateful to everyone who has contributed to this effort," said Wisconsin Farm Bureau President and Rural Mutual Insurance President Joe Bragger. "We take pride in providing some support to those who need it."

Learn more about the Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund by visiting ruralmutual.com/about/donations or wfbf.com/wisconsin-food-and-farm-support-fund.

Rural Mutual Insurance Company has been protecting Wisconsin for 85 years. As an AM Best A+ Superior company, Rural Mutual provides a full line of insurance products exclusively to families, businesses and farms in Wisconsin. The company is headquartered in Madison, WI with over 150 local agents across the state. For more information, visit RuralMutual.com.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state's largest general farm organization and is made up of 61 county Farm Bureaus. WFBF represents farms of every size, commodity and management style. For more information, visit wfbf.com .

