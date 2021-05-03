Wisconsin Pharmacal Company Acquires ResQRinse® Nasal Irrigation Device

JACKSON, Wis., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, LLC and its wholly-owned subsidiary Lake Consumer Products, Inc. ("Wisconsin Pharmacal"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of OTC Health/First Aid and Outdoor/Safety products, today announced the acquisition of the ResQRinse® Nasal Irrigation device.

"We are thrilled to acquire the ResQRinse® device and plan to launch the product under Wisconsin Pharmacal's AllerRinse® brand of nasal rinse products," commented Andrew Wundrock, President of Wisconsin Pharmacal. "The innovation and differentiation found in the ResQRinse® device originally attracted us to the brand, and the fact that it is an ideal fit with our existing AllerRinse® product portfolio.

The ResQRinse® device features a patented "flow control" design that allows a user to control both the flow and volume of the saline rinse solution, resulting in a much more comfortable experience. "We see opportunity for innovation in this category segment, and the ResQRinse® design helps deliver on that promise," Wundrock said.

"We actively pursue strategic acquisitions like this one, particularly of brands that represent our values and can benefit from our in-house manufacturing expertise as well as our relationships across all the major retail outlets, including Amazon, CVS, Target, Walgreens and Walmart." continued Mr. Wundrock.

Wisconsin Pharmacal plans to relaunch the new nasal irrigation technology at retail later this year under the AllerRinse® brand.

About Wisconsin Pharmacal

Wisconsin Pharmacal is a diversified consumer products company that is FDA & EPA registered and manufactures and distributes long-established brands in the OTC Health/First Aid and Outdoor/Safety markets. Among its well-known brands are vH Essentials® Feminine Health Products, MG217® Psoriasis/Eczema/ First Aid Products, Potable Aqua® Water Purification Products, Sting-Eze® Insect Bite Relief Products, Persani® Instant Hand Sanitizer and Baitmate® Fish Attractants. Wisconsin Pharmacal is also the official licensee of Coleman® Insect Repellents and Coleman® First Aid Products. In addition to its own portfolio of branded products, the company also provides strategic contract manufacturing services and unique consumer product formulations / product delivery systems for a growing number of store-branded and private label consumer products.

For more information, please visit www.pharmacalway.com and www.lakeconsumer.com

Media Contact

Shannon Wietor

Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, LLC

[email protected]

262-677-7135

SOURCE Wisconsin Pharmacal Company

Related Links

www.pharmacalway.com

