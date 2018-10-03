Wisconsin Pharmacal Company Donates Potable Aqua ® Water Purification Tablets, Coleman® Repellents, and StingEze in Wake of Hurricane Florence and Michael!

"Immediately following natural disasters like Hurricanes Florence and Michael, access to safe drinking water is of the utmost importance," said Jennifer Dudek, Director of Marketing for Wisconsin Pharmacal Company. "And in the weeks that follow, supplies like insect repellents and insect bite relief become more crucial due to standing water and heat which brings mosquitoes. We are committed to helping organizations like Team Rubicon get these types of products into the hands of volunteers and those who need it most. As well as; working to assist in any way we can with our Potable Aqua, Coleman® Insect Repellent, and StingEze brands."

Team Rubicon is an international, veteran-led disaster response organization that unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams.

Team Rubicon has responded to 81 disasters in 2018 and volunteers have completed over 75,000 hours of disaster response training online and in person.

About Wisconsin Pharmacal Company

Wisconsin Pharmacal Company is a leader in outdoor health and safety products. The company's complete brand portfolio includes: Potable Aqua® water purification tablets, Coleman® Insect Repellents, Coleman® First Aid, StingEze® insect bite relief products, Atwater Carey® pre-treated mosquito nets, and Baitmate® fish attractants. They also market and distribute a wide variety of over-the-counter personal care products through their subsidiary company, Lake Consumer Products, including MG217® Psoriasis and Eczema treatments, vH essentials® and YeastGard Advanced® feminine care products, and ENT Essentials™ ear care products. For more information, please visit www.Pharmacalway.com and www.lakeconsumer.com.

