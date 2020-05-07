Wisconsin Pharmacal Donates Persani Hand Sanitizer to Washington County Sheriff's Office

WEST BEND, Wis., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, a Jackson, WI-based consumer products manufacturer, today donated cases of Persani hand sanitizer spray to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The company recently mobilized its formulating, production, and supply chain capabilities to quickly manufacture and distribute a new line of instant hand sanitizers in an effort to help fight COVID-19.

"We recognize the need to help protect the same people that are out there protecting us every single day," said Andrew Wundrock, Senior VP Sales & Marketing. "All of us at Wisconsin Pharmacal are grateful for the opportunity to help protect our local men and women out on the front lines."

Persani instant hand sanitizers are formulated with 62% ethyl alcohol, meeting the CDC's recommendations for pathogen protection. The full Persani line features a pump spray, continuous spray, and gel option. All formulas include moisturizing vitamin E and aloe to help prevent dryness and irritation. Wisconsin Pharmacal also plans on introducing an alcohol-free foam-based hand sanitizer.

About Wisconsin Pharmacal Company:

For over 20 years, Wisconsin Pharmacal has been active in the local Washington County community while providing over-the-counter product solutions for everyday needs. For more information about Persani Hand Sanitizer visit persani.com. For more information about Lake Consumer Products - a subsidiary of Wisconsin Pharmacal Company - visit lakeconsumer.com or call 1-800-635-3696.

