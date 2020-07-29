Wisconsin Pharmacal Launches New Coleman® Tick Protection Repellent

JACKSON, Wis., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, the official licensee of the Coleman brand of personal insect repellents, recently introduced its new Coleman Tick Protection Insect Repellent. The new EPA-registered personal insect repellent includes CDC-recommended 25% DEET to repel ticks that may carry Lyme disease, repelling ticks with an unscented powder dry spray for up to 8 hours.

The CDC considers Lyme disease to be the most common vector-borne disease in the United States. Around 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported annually to the CDC by state health departments and the District of Columbia.

In addition to having tick repelling properties, Coleman Tick Protection also repels mosquitoes that may carry Zika and West Nile virus, as well as repelling chiggers, biting flies, no-see-ums, and fleas.

"Ticks are most active during the summer months and can live in our own backyard. The 25% DEET Tick Protection offers long-lasting protection that dries quickly and feels light on your skin." said Andrew J. Wundrock, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing. "The uncompromising quality of our Coleman Insect Repellents continues with this brand extension and will deliver on the promise of outdoor insect protection for our customers."

Wisconsin Pharmacal has been a trusted leader in protecting outdoor enthusiasts from ticks and mosquitoes with its full line of premium personal insect repellents. For more details about Coleman personal insect repellents, area repellents, and citronella candles visit ColemanRepellents.com. For more information about Wisconsin Pharmacal Company - visit Pharmacalway.com or call 1-800-635-3696.

