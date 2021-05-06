Wisconsin Teamsters Endorse Alex Lasry For Senate

MILWAUKEE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Joint Council 39 announced its endorsement of Alex Lasry for Senate. The endorsement, which is the first labor endorsement for any candidate in the 2022 Wisconsin Senate race, was announced during a press conference this morning at Teamsters Local Union 200 in Milwaukee, Wisc.

"Alex Lasry is a candidate that working families in Wisconsin can count on to champion their issues in the Senate," said Joint Council 39 Political Coordinator Bill Carroll. "He has a long history of supporting organized labor and providing opportunities for marginalized workers. His efforts to provide union jobs as part of the Fiserv Forum construction is a prime example of his record of putting his support of organized labor into action."

Lasry has also been a vocal supporter of the PRO Act, a piece of legislation that would level the playing field for workers who want to join a union. Lasry stated that "if you're pro-worker, you're pro, PRO Act."

"I couldn't be more grateful to have the support of Teamsters Joint Council 39. I've said since day one that I will put Wisconsin's working people at the center of my campaign and it's an honor to have the backing of organized labor as we continue on this journey," Lasry said. "Receiving the first union endorsement of this race is an important step towards building the momentum needed to flip this Senate seat and start delivering real results for Wisconsinites."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Teamsters Joint Council 39 represents more than 18,000 workers at four locals across Wisconsin. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

