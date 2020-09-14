Wisconsin Trucking Company Service One Transportation Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week 2020

PLYMOUTH, Wis., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service One Transportation, a leading Wisconsin trucking and logistics company, is proud to recognize its team of dedicated tractor trailer operators during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The annual event, which was established by American Trucking Associations (ATA), takes place the second week of September and aims to raise awareness of the key role America's truck drivers play as an essential element in "the lifeblood of the U.S. economy."* This year's event runs September 13–19, 2020.

According to ATA, America's trucking industry conveyed 72.5% of all freight transported in the United States in 2019, amounting to 11.84 billion tons of goods.* That vital work is performed by 3.5 million professional drivers.** Following the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, truck drivers have risen to the challenge of helping to keep store shelves stocked and customers' online orders fulfilled, continuing in their efforts as essential workers while many other Americans were required or advised to stay at home.

"I believe one of the things that became increasingly apparent during this pandemic was the importance the American truck driver played in helping to keep some semblance of normalcy in people's lives," said Dan Flagstad, Jr., President of Service One Transportation. "Our drivers certainly felt a change in the way they were treated while on the road, with the greatest respect and gratitude. I couldn't be prouder of the work our drivers do each day, and I am very thankful to have each and every one of them as part of the Service One team."

While National Truck Driver Appreciation Week occurs once a year, Flagstad notes that driver appreciation was one of the core principles his father founded Service One upon in 1997. In addition to providing drivers with excellent per-mile earnings, full benefits, paid vacations and holidays, and medical, dental, vision, and life insurance, Service One embraces a family-first culture that includes a Family Passenger Program and pet-friendly policies to ensure drivers are able to spend quality time with their loved ones, even when on the road.

Service One Transportation traditionally hosts a driver appreciation lunch and open house in honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week; however, safety concerns for its workforce and their families prompted the company to defer any large-scale gatherings until the threat of coronavirus transmission has abated. Instead, Service One will mark the occasion by gifting all of its drivers with a high-visibility hooded sweatshirt bearing a vintage-style logo.

"As we celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week 2020, I think it's particularly important to show our gratitude to all the truckers who stayed behind the wheel working while much of this country was closed down due to the COVID-19 crisis," explained Mike Myszewski, Vice President of Operations and Logistics for Service One Transportation. "Our Service One drivers have truly been 'road warriors' during these unprecedented times, and we wanted to recognize all the hard work they put in and the sacrifices they make to ensure our customers' freight safely reaches its destination. We hope others will join us in giving all truck drivers their due respect and appreciation."

Service One CDL Truck Driving Job Opportunities

Service One is actively hiring value-driven, Class A CDL company drivers and owner-operators. The Wisconsin trucking company welcomes applicants from its home state and surrounding areas. Drivers can expect a safe, comfortable, and modern fleet of trucks; a top-notch, in-house maintenance team; and a full suite of benefits, including excellent per-mile earnings, paid vacations and holidays, and top-tier medical, dental, vision, and life insurance. For driver testimonials and details on Service One Transportation and its available trucking jobs in Wisconsin, visit https://www.serviceonetransportation.com/truck-driving-jobs/.

About Service One Transportation, Inc.:

Headquartered outside Plymouth, Wisconsin, Service One Transportation offers a full range of trucking and logistic services—including truckload, volume less than truckload (LTL) and expedited shipping—throughout the 48 contiguous United States and all Canadian provinces. Dan Flagstad, Sr. founded Service One in 1997 with a single truck; today, Dan Flagstad, Jr. oversees the family-owned and operated business, which now employs more than 50 drivers. The Wisconsin trucking company has earned multiple safety awards—including National Fleet Safety, Highway Safety and Workplace Safety—from the Great West Casualty Company. For more information on Service One Transportation and its trucking, warehousing, logistics and supply chain solutions, visit https://www.serviceonetransportation.com.

