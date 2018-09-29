Wisconsin Warriors Create Lasting Memories Visiting Historic Lambeau Field

"This event helped me realized that for me to deal with my depression and anxiety, I need to get out there and meet people," said Army veteran Yamilet Mendez-West. "During the first six months of living in Milwaukee, I was only able to make one friend, but since making it a priority to attend Wounded Warrior Project events, I have been able to make many friends and drastically improve my depression and anxiety."

Wisconsinites are known for their unparalleled passion for their Packers, especially given the long history of the organization, its contributions to the sport, and the team's many well-known players throughout its history. The tour included areas of the field not visited by many, such as the press boxes, VIP suites, and player's tunnel.

"I have been a Packers fan since I was 11 years old, so this was a very special day for me," said retired National Guard veteran Mike Zientek. "Breaking away from the normal day-to-day, spending time with my family, and meeting other veterans amidst the legendary Lambeau Field is something I will never forget."

Following the event, warriors and their families enjoyed a tailgate-themed dinner of burgers, brats, and hot dogs.

"Sharing this with my family, and seeing my daughters take an interest in the Green Bay Packers was very special to me," said Mike. Social events with other veterans like these can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (http://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues.

