Wisdom Natural Brands® Announces Michael P. May, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer

Formerly, Dr. May served as Vice President of Business Development, Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Vice President prior to assuming his role as President in 2017. Dr. May brings rich knowledge, tremendous experience, and his family's legacy to his new role, continuing to lead the company toward national and international growth through innovation of new plant-based sweeteners, foods, and beverages.

Under May's direction, the company will deliver on the late James and Carol May's (his father's and mother's) founding mission. He will continue the company's 40-year legacy of developing groundbreaking and award-winning zero-sugar, zero-calorie natural sweeteners. May envisions a world where nature and science come together to provide the highest quality foods and beverages, so that everyone has the opportunity to make better dietary choices that can lead to a longer, healthier, and happier life.

"Our mission at Wisdom Natural Brands is simple and ambitious. We want to change the world through our traceable, sustainable, better-for-you products and services," says May. "I am driven each and every day with an intense passion to constantly improve everything we do in achieving that mission." Under Dr. May's leadership, Wisdom Natural Brands will continue to implement that vision to, as its slogan says, "make the world a sweeter place."

Wisdom Natural Brands has grown from a small Arizona company to a multi-million dollar international brand with more than 100 plant-based sweeteners and food and beverage products sold in almost 70 countries world-wide. With 38 awards for taste and innovation, the company remains a recognized leader in natural and organic sweeteners.

About WISDOM NATURAL BRANDS®, maker of SweetLeaf® Sweetener and SweetLeaf® Organic Monk Fruit Sweeteners

Wisdom Natural Brands®, based in Gilbert, Arizona, has been a leading expert in the stevia industry with its plant-based SweetLeaf® Stevia Sweetener brand for 40 years. SweetLeaf is the original stevia company and the only brand winning as many as 38 awards for taste and innovation. SweetLeaf's new Organic Monk Fruit Sweeteners are available in 19 different consumer-friendly granular and liquid concentrate products. SweetLeaf's award-winning sweeteners have zero calories, zero sugars, a non-glycemic response, and no artificial ingredients. SweetLeaf Stevia Sweeteners are sold in wholly-organic and all-natural varieties in packets and shaker jars for easy home use. SweetLeaf Sweet Drops® Liquid Stevia Sweeteners add flavor with zero calories, zero sugars, and no artificial sweeteners to food, beverages, and recipes. SweetLeaf Water Drops® Natural Water Enhancers add delicious flavor to still or sparkling water. Better than Sugar!® (powdered and granular, in natural and organic varieties), is a zero-sugar, zero-calorie sugar replacement that measures just like sugar. SweetLeaf Stevia Syrup, in eight fantastic flavors, brings the incredible sweetness of stevia and monk fruit, with zero sugar and only 70 calories per serving. SweetLeaf's sister brand, Wisdom of the Ancients® natural functional foods and beverages, showcases the many health benefits of Yerba Maté in multiple forms and flavors, including new Yerba Maté Energy Shots, which provide energy with 200 nutrients and 100% naturally-occurring caffeine. SweetLeaf Sweeteners and Wisdom of the Ancients products are available at: Shop.SweetLeaf.com, health food stores, natural groceries, supermarkets, and online retailers.



