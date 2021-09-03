Wise Food Storage Proudly Supports K9s For Warriors Mission to End Veteran Suicide

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wise Food Storage is proud to support K9s For Warriors mission and bring awareness to this nonprofit organization that provides trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma. With most dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery.

The online event will benefit K9s for Warriors by raising awareness through our Labor Day Sale from 9/3 to 9/6 and honoring National Suicide Prevention Week starting 9/5. You can receive an extra 10% off purchases during this time using the code "K9," valid through 9/6. During this time, make a difference by learning more through Wise Food Storage's dedicated blog posts and emails and donating directly to K9s For Warriors Mission.

"Nearly 20 veterans commit suicide every day. These heroes return home feeling disconnected, unsafe, and unstable, tragically feeling like they have no other way forward," says Rory Diamond, CEO, K9s For Warriors. "Backed by scientific research, Service Dogs are a proven method of alleviating the debilitating symptoms of PTSD – like suicidal ideation. Service Dogs not only get our veterans back on their feet, but they also help them regain a sense of confidence and independence in their lives."

As a proud All-American Brand, Wise Food Storage honors its mission to give back. Service-related trauma keeps veterans from living the life they deserve. Veterans fought for this nation's freedom, so Wise Food Storage wants to help them in their fight for freedom by regaining security, dignity, and independence. Go to www.Wisefoodstorage.com to learn more and use the code "K9" for an extra 10% off purchases.

