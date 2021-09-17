Wise Food Storage Teams Up with the Boot Campaign to Raise Awareness for Veteran Wellness

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of National Suicide Prevention Month and National Preparedness Month, Wise Food Storage, America's trusted Survival Food Supplies, is raising awareness for the Boot Campaign in their mission to unite Americans to honor and restore the lives of veteran and military families through individualized, life-changing programs. From September 15, 2021, to September 30, 2021, help us support the Boot Campaign through Wise's online event, where you can receive an extra 10% off purchases during this time using the code "BOOT10." During this time, make a difference by learning more through Wise Food Storage's dedicated email and social media posts and donating directly to the Boot Campaigns Mission.

"Boot Campaign's comprehensive Health and Wellness Program provides access to innovative and holistic care for traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), chronic pain, self-medication, and insomnia," says Shelly Kirkland, CEO, Boot campaign. "We partner with evidence-based treatment and training providers across the country to further scientific research and kick-starts a veteran's journey to take back control of his or her path to wellness."

Learn more about the two campaigns Wise Food Storage is helping to raise awareness for this September. Boot Campaign's #LaceUpAMERICA initiative is an ongoing movement that encourages anyone and everyone to lace up a pair of Boot Campaign combat boots in support and solidarity for veterans and military families. Wise Food Storage also stands with the Boot Campaign for suicide prevention through their YOU MATTER campaign. This September, during Suicide Prevention Month, we need your help to shatter the stigma surrounding mental health care and spread a critical yet straightforward message: YOU MATTER.

Wise Food Storage is also teaming up with the Boot Campaign by offering a special Lace Up America Bundle where you can get a free pair of boots with bundle purchase through September 30th. You will receive a unique code via email to receive a free pair of Reebok Hyper Velocity Boots. This code can only be redeemed through the Boot Campaign website after checkout. The Lace Up America Bundle includes (1) 120-Serving Breakfast Bucket, (2) 120-Serving Entrée Bucket, (1) 60-Serving Meat Bucket.

The Lace Up America Bundle is now available at www.WiseFoodStorage.com. Get an extra 10% off by using the code "Boot10" and check out Wise Food Storage's social media for more updates on Facebook (@WiseEmergencyFood) and Instagram (@WiseFoodStorage).

