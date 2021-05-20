Wise Kracks Sports Betting Podcast Announces Special Episode with Poker Legend Mike Matusow

OSLO, Norway, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming fresh off a string of epic guest collaborations, the Wise Kracks Podcast has just announced that this weeks' episode will feature a lengthy conversation with the poker legend Mike Matusow.

The Wise Kracks podcast is the sports betting focused podcast put out by the team over at World Sports Network (WSN).

Each week, pro sports bettor Bill Krackomberger sits down with his co-host Jon Orlando and a revolving cast of special guests to discuss all things sports betting and gambling. This covers everything from the latest sports betting strategies, to the industry as a whole - with a few wild stories thrown in to make things a little more exciting! And with nearly three decades of professional sports betting behind him, there are few figures in the sports betting space with quite the same level of insight as Krackomberger has.

This weeks' episode will see pro-poker player Mike Matusow sit down with the WSN team. And with four World Series of Poker bracelets and a World Series of Poker Tournament of Champions win to his name, Matusow will give a frank and honest insight into the high stakes world of professional gambling.

Having earned a reputation for his quick thinking, humour, and always hilarious trash-talking, this special episode with Matusow will certainly be one to listen to!

