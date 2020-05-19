WiSE24, Largest Online Global Pitch Event for Women Entrepreneurs, Calls on Innovators & Investors to Rise and Thrive in Times of Crisis

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Startup Lab (WSLab), a Silicon Valley-based accelerator for women-led startups, will host its second annual WiSE24, "Women's International Showcase of Entrepreneurs," on June 18, 2020. The event, which will take place over 24 hours, will livestream startup pitches from 50 early-stage, women-led ventures in 10 regions around the world, including San Francisco, New York, Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul, São Paulo and Ukraine.

The theme of the event -- "Rise Locally, Empower Globally" -- calls on technology and innovation leaders, both domestic and international, to look beyond their borders for new markets, talent and investment opportunities. WiSE24 will gather 1,000+ global investors, policymakers and business leaders to discuss opportunities to accelerate innovation and build economic growth worldwide. In addition to financial tech, biotech, consumer tech and social impact businesses, this year's event will feature startups working on innovative solutions to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Building on the success of last year's event, WiSE24 2020 provides an unprecedented opportunity for women entrepreneurs to rise and thrive in times of crisis," explains Women's Startup Lab Founder and CEO, Ari Horie. "Now, more than ever, we need to foster deep cross-cultural collaboration to advance innovation and solve the biggest problems facing our global population."

Speakers include Pascal Finette, Singularity University's Chair for Entrepreneurship & Open Innovation and Venture Partner at BOLD Capital Partners, Audrey Tang, Digital Minister of Taiwan, and Victor Hwang, Founder and CEO of Right to Start and Former Vice President of Entrepreneurship at the Kauffman Foundation.

"The next wave of global innovation will come from entrepreneurs, including women and underrepresented entrepreneurs, who don't fit the traditional 'founder' stereotype," explains venture capitalist Bill Reichert. "By developing these diverse founders, Women's Startup Lab is accelerating the evolution of the startup ecosystem."

"The technology industry cannot afford to ignore the potential of diverse founders and a global, collaborative startup community," says Audrey Tang, who is working on Taiwan's response to COVID-19. "We need to educate, support and invest in our cross-border partners if we want a world that supports innovation for all."

WiSE24 will be available online all day Pacific Time (PT) on June 18, starting in Brazil and ending in Asia on June 19. To register for the event or to learn more, please visit www.womenstartuplab.com/wise24.

If you're interested in showcasing your local startup or initiative through Women's Startup Lab's WiSE24 event, send an email to [email protected].

Women's Startup Lab is a leading tech startup accelerator for women entrepreneurs around the world. Its corporate innovation program serves Fortune 100 executives and their entrepreneurial leadership. See www.womenstartuplab.com.

