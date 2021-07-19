WishUpon launches new wishlist-based virtual gift function

The WishUpon user creates a gift registry of items selected from his or her wishlist and shares the gift registry with other people through Facebook messenger or WhatsApp.

Anyone who receives the message with the gift registry link can select an item off the gift registry, write and attach their own gift message, and then send the selected gift to the WishUpon user

The WishUpon user then "experiences" receiving the gifted through an animated unboxing video

The WishUpon user then confirms the gift and fills out his or her address for shipment and other relevant details (item size, color, etc.). The WishUpon user can also write a thank-you message to the gift-giver that is sent by email

The gift-giver then receives an email and completes their payment for the gifted item

Although the virtual gift function is currently available only for iOS, an Android version is also being developed for release in the near future.

Danbee Lee, CEO of WishUpon, said, "Wishlist-based gift giving is expected to increase user satisfaction with digital gifts and offer joy through the virtual gift-giving and gift-receiving experience. This function will initially be offered to retailers as a B2B solution in the second half of the year.

About WishUpon

WishUpon (www.wishupon.company) is a Korean startup that has successfully broken into the French market and is the first Korean startup to officially be recognized by Paris-based STATION F, the world's largest startup campus. WishUpon first gained international acclaim in 2019 when it was included on STATION F's FUTURE 40 and Apple Entrepreneur Camp. In 2021, it was additionally selected as a participant of the L'Oréal Open Innovation Program. Currently, French consumers account for 50 percent of WishUpon users, followed by US consumers (20 percent) and UK consumers (10 percent).

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Born2Global has set the standard for a thriving startup ecosystem as the primary Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT since 2013. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped, and connected with the global market.

