WISMOlabs and Cashi Partner to Help Subscription Box Retailers Increase Customer Loyalty and Drive More Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now customers can preserve and protect cash flow with Cashi's intelligent payment processing and WISMOlabs post-purchasing experience.

"WISMOlabs and Cashi working together is a win-win for customers in the retail market," says WISMOlabs CEO and founder Dmitri Rassadinke. "Cashi and WISMOlabs customers both rely on our collective intelligence to drive growth. The combination of Cashi's intelligent payment solutions and the strategic marketing tools WISMOlabs offers will grow business and keep subscribers engaged to increase average subscriber lifetime." With WISMOlabs, customers can save $250,000 a year in costs and support, and reduce order status inquiries by 90%. They can also generate an additional 20-30X ROI in repeat sales and improve long term repeat sales conversion rates by 70% and improve customer life-time value by 10-100%. To learn more, visit https://wismolabs.com/vsl/.

"We are excited to combine WISMOlabs exceptional post purchasing experience with Cashi's intelligent payment processing to deliver a service that will increase revenue and retention rates for our customers," said Craig Millius, CEO of Cashi and eCard Transactions.

The WISMOlabs and Cashi partnership will offer businesses unique tools to build trust and security with their subscribers. The leading AI capabilities that only Cashi and WISMOlabs have can deliver an exclusive service together.

This partnership is a perfect fit that will propel businesses even further with a more efficient and effective process from running the payment to owning the post-sale experience. Acquiring a new subscriber is a great way to improve the bottom line, but retaining subscribers is key to increasing revenue, and that's exactly what this partnership will accomplish.

About WISMOlabs: WISMOlabs is an exceptional post-purchase marketing and customer experience platform that has increased repeat customer conversion rates by 70% and decreased "Where Is My Order?" calls by 90% while building customer loyalty through connecting with your customers when they are most receptive. Get more information at www.wismolabs.com.

About Cashi: Cashi provides Intelligent Payment Processing for subscription based companies. Cashi delivers the industries highest recovery rates to drive retention rates, reduce churn and expand revenue to improve overall operations. For 22 years, we have used our data and algorithms to achieve over an 80% recovery rate to reduce overall operations while providing the lowest merchant processing costs. www.cashicash.com

