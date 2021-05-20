WISMOlabs and Search Nurture Partner to Close the Loop Between Marketing & the Post-Purchase Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecommerce retailers can now help customers complete the full online shopping experience via digital marketing expansion with WISMOlabs and Search Nurture' exceptional post-purchasing experience.



"WISMOlabs and Search Nurture working together is a win-win for customers in the ecommerce retail market," says WISMOlabs CEO and Founder Dmitri Rassadinke. "Search Nurture and WISMOlabs customers both rely on effective marketing solutions to drive growth." The combination of Search Nurture's intelligent digital marketing services from search engine optimisation to retail advertising, and the strategic marketing tools WISMOlabs offers, will grow eCommerce retailers and keep them engaged to increase average subscriber lifetime.



"We at Search Nurture are very excited to partner with WISMOLabs. Our services really complement each other and provide our clients with additional value. As experts in digital acquisition for consumer products, we jump at the opportunity to help increase the LifeTime Value of each new customer we drive. WISMOLabs does that by helping us complete the loop - engaging customers post purchase, providing a great user experience, and maximizing value," said Spencer Padway, Co-Founder and CEO of Search Nurture.



The WISMOlabs and Search Nurture partnership closes the loop, completing the full customer journey. Search Nurture's digital marketing capabilities help eCommerce clients drive growth through PPC, SEO, and Retail Ads. WISMOlabs supports eCommerce retailers by increasing the life-time value of customers through exceptional post-purchase experience. This keeps consumers in-the-know via accurate delivery information, notifications, interactive maps, and robust personalized marketing solutions and reporting. The improved post purchase experience provides a higher RoAS on ads and allows room to increase budget compared to competitors.



Together, the beginning-to-end capabilities that only Search Nurture and WISMOlabs have, delivers an exceptional eCommerce experience.



This partnership is the perfect fit for brands looking to increase sales and customer value. Pairing pre-purchase connections Search Nurture facilitates with WISMOlabs post-purchase interactions, improves value throughout the full funnel, allowing for complete ownership of the customer lifecycle for brands.

