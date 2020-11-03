WISMOlabs Offers Retailers Tools to Own the Post Purchase Experience Described by Independent Research Firm

WISMOlabs was interviewed as part of the research by Forrester for this report. The WISMOlabs platform offers a solution to enhance brand loyalty and help retailers own the post-purchase experience during the period between when a customer buys a product and when they receive it.

"Keeping your customers in the know throughout the order journey is an integral part of building brand loyalty and trust. When customers trust your brand they will come back to buy again and again," said Dmitri Rassadkine, WISMOlabs founder. "Shoppers are more receptive to your messages when they are waiting for their order to arrive." The WISMOlabs post-purchase experience platform procures millions of shipments each day and uses that data to provide an accurate story about the order journey. We integrate with a retailer's data, personalize customer content, promote related products to buyers, and predict delivery dates even before the shipping carrier has picked up the order. "The platform's ability to accurately know the delivery times has decreased our clients' WISMO calls from 15% to 90%," states Mr. Rassadkine.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About WISMOlabs: WISMOlabs is an exceptional post-purchase marketing and customer experience platform that has increased repeat customer conversion rates by 70% and decreased "Where Is My Order?" calls by 90%. WISMOlabs are seeing 20-30X ROI while building customer loyalty through connecting with your customers when they are most receptive. Get more information at www.wismolabs.com

WISMOlabs.com

416-410-9995

SOURCE WISMOlabs

Related Links

https://www.wismolabs.com

