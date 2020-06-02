WISMOlabs Reports on The Dramatically Shifting eCommerce Landscape During the COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WISMOlabs Releases New Infographic Showing eCommerce Trends in 2020

"We compared year over year performance across dozens of verticals across hundreds of retailers," says Dmitri Rassadkine, President of WISMOlabs. "Different verticals and business categories display an increase of more than 600% amid COVID-19, while some suffer much more dramatic losses. Businesses within the same vertical display different performance due to their marketing and messaging. This is where the WISMOlabs post-purchase customer experience platform can help those struggling companies improve revenue performance, retain more customers and improve the customer experience and Lifetime Value. This has never been as important as it is now."

Rassadkine, who has more than 20 years of experience eCommerce, also commented, "WISMOlabs believes companies who are both humanizing their brand and implementing a post-purchase customer experience strategy are the ones who are doing far better than eCommerce companies who have pulled back marketing efforts or are not using a post-purchase strategy."

WISMOlabs posted the infographic on its website and can be accessed here: https://wismolabs.com/ecommerce-trends-amid-covid-19/

