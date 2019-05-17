WiSolar Establishes Gateway Office in Bronkhorstspruit, South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WiSolar has proudly announced that it has established a gateway office in Bronkhorstspruit, South Africa. The company is known nationwide for offering affordable and environment-friendly rooftop solar for variable loads in South Africa. South Africa receives plenty of sunlight around the year and the company is making the most and best of this natural energy resource by converting it into useful electric power. WiSolar is primarily an end-to-end, customer oriented alternative energy company that is centered on the marketing, trading, supply, and distribution of solar energy systems in South Africa.

"Our upgradeable solar electricity packages make all the difference. We shall begin franchising in South Africa Q4 2019," said Tonye Irims, the Executive Director at WiSolar while introducing the company in a recent news interview. "We love to show our clients various options regarding solar electricity, and our clients are residential as well as commercial and industrial entities," he added.

In addition, the solar energy solutions offered by WiSolar are designed by some of the most skilled and experienced scientists and engineers. The company uses cutting-edge technologies and a forward-thinking approach to revolutionize storage and extend lifetime system usage over time. Moreover, the company also enables its clients to monitor their power generation and usage through a cutting-edge WiFi mobile and tablet app.

With dire issues threatening the planet in the form of global warming and climate change, cleaner energy is the only hope for the preservation and survival of planet Earth in this energy demanding age. WiSolar's packages are durable and easily upgradable for future expansions. Meanwhile, the company is also getting great reviews, testimonials, and feedback from its growing number of customers.

For more information, please visit the website at:

www.wisolar.co

