With $2.1 Billion in Sales Pipeline Generated in Q1 2021, Drift Adds Executive Appointments to Fuel Customer Success

BOSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With its customers already reaching new heights in terms of pipeline revenue, Drift, the world's leading revenue acceleration platform, today announced the addition of two talented individuals to lead its customer success organization: Bart Hammond as Chief Customer Officer, and Ryan Schultz as Vice President of Customer Success.

The appointments come as customers have used Drift to influence more than $2.1 billion in sales pipeline in the past three months, impacting more than 86,000 sales opportunities for customers like Gong, Okta and Skillsoft.

The mounting success is due in part to Drift's centralization of customer-facing teams–sales, customer success and support–into one unified organization: Global Field Operations. Hammond and Schultz will have integral leadership roles in Global Field Operations, with a focus on building world-class customer experiences across onboarding, retention, professional services and expansion. The team will be overseen by Chief Revenue Officer Todd Barnett.

"We love seeing our customers accelerate their revenue and we're committed to building momentum around customer success," said Barnett. "Drift's founding principle is to put the customer at the center of everything we do. Bart and Ryan will evolve our customer-facing processes to ensure that every customer sees revenue impact from Drift."

Hammond joins Drift with 30 years of customer success experience across the entire post-sales lifecycle with previous roles at Ping Identity, Dell EMC and Interlink Group. Schultz is a technologist with an entrepreneurial spirit who joins Drift from Okta where he was leading their North America Enterprise Customer Success organization, having previously worked for world-class brands like NRG Energy and American Airlines. Together, they'll lead the charge as Drift creates world-class experiences for its customers that directly impact their bottom lines.

"When you look at what Drift has built, and the billions of dollars we've impacted, it's easy to see why customers love it," said Hammond. "My role here is to ensure that we're constantly evolving and innovating in ways that lead our customers to growth. We help brands create world-class experiences that enhance their customer experience and directly impact revenue. When they succeed, we succeed–so we're deeply invested in making sure our partners have every tool available to make that happen."

