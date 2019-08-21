With 257 percent year-over-year growth, Hologenix amps executive team with four industry heavy hitters

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologenix, LLC, the inventor of Celliant® technology, announced today the expansion of its executive team and the relocation of its headquarters back to Los Angeles.

Founder and CEO Seth Casden returns to lead the company's next growth phase after a one-year hiatus. He is joined by eCommerce and consumer brand executive, Amber Bezahler, COO; VC and private equity veteran Francis Parish, CFO; and textile industry expert Courtney Okeefe, Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO).

"Hologenix has experienced phenomenal achievements over the past year, including the publication of our 6th clinical study, regulatory approval in Japan as a medical device, an Australian patent grant enabling expansion into agricultural applications, and continued partnerships with world-class brands, including Under Armour and retailers such as Bed, Bath & Beyond, Macy's, Costco and Kohl's, Casden said. "I'm continually inspired by the talented team that has brought us to this point, and excited to bolster it with savvy executives who can help us scale and achieve our long-term vision."

As COO, Amber Bezahler brings 25 years of business transformation and leadership experience to the team with a proven track record of scaling complex companies. Her previous experience includes managing global campaigns and innovation strategies for health, wellness and retail brands such as Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, P&G, Merge Healthcare, Cole Haan, Patagonia and Nike.

With 25 years of experience in partnerships, venture capital and deal sourcing, CFO Francis Parish, will guide the company's financial operations.

Courtney Okeefe, CSCO, leads supply chain development, execution and logistics.

Hologenix continues to grow its brand internationally and was recently ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America.

About Hologenix, LLC and Celliant®

Hologenix, LLC, Celliant's ( www.celliant.com ) parent company, is committed to developing and marketing products that improve people's lives. Celliant is a patented, clinically-tested textile technology that harnesses and recycles the body's natural energy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined it to be a medical device and general wellness product, as defined in Section 201(h) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Use of products containing this technology has been shown to improve athletic performance and recovery, sleep quality and general health and wellness. www.celliant.com .

SOURCE Hologenix, LLC