With 4.2 % CAGR, Metallic Stearates Market Size to Hit USD 3,178.0 Mn by 2028 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

China Metallic Stearates Market holds more than 35% global market share, and is expected to continue its dominance through 2028. Polymer & plastics are expected to generate 32% of metallic stearates demand. U.S. is expected to gain significant market share of more than 25% in revenue terms by 2028 end for metallic stearates market.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metallic stearates market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,178.0 Mn, with sales growing at an average CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Scaling up from a value of US$ 2,397.95 Mn in 2021, the metallic stearates market is likely to reach an estimated US$ 2,478.4 Mn in 2022. Heightened adoption of metallic stearates in various end-use industries like pharmaceuticals, plastic, and construction will propel the market over the projected period.

Composites of fatty acids with metal oxides are categorized as metallic stearates. Though some stearates are not soluble in water, all metallic stearates possess many essential properties such as gelling capacity, stabilizing effects, separating properties, etc., that culminate in their wide range of applications in various industry verticals. These stearates are used as water-repelling agents, lubricating agents, defoamers, and many others. Metallic stearates are gaining massive traction in the plastic industry where they are used as lubricants, acid scavengers, and releasing agents. Metallic stearates aid the processor in producing a product with better finishing, smoother surfaces, and relatively low friction.

Request a Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3722

Moreover, enhanced lubricating and release properties of metallic stearates ensure massive scope for the product in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. Shampoos, eyeliners, lipsticks, sun-protective lotions, medicated ointments, and body and foot powders, among others, contain metallic stearates. In the pharmaceutical sector, metallic stearates are utilized on a vast scale in tablet pressing and drug preparation. Some of the other applications of metallic stearates are as antistatic agents in the textile sector, as swelling and suspension aid in the ink sector, and as lubricants and release agents in the metal-processing industry. All of these numerous applications of the product promote a positive market environment for metallic stearates over the forecast period.

"Rising adoption of metallic stearates in industry verticals like plastic, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, construction, and many others will presumably boost market prospects for metallic stearates over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Opportunities in the textile industry to bolster market growth over the forecast period.

China is predicted to dominate the market space over the forecast period, accounting for over 30% of the global market share.

is predicted to dominate the market space over the forecast period, accounting for over 30% of the global market share. Escalating research and development activities are likely to fuel the market growth in the U.S.

On the basis of product type, zinc stearates are to register high demand during the assessment period.

Based on end-use, the polymer and plastic industry will lead the market over the forecast period.

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-3722

Competitive Landscape

Akrochem Corporation, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, PROMAX Industries ApS, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, Univar Inc., Biogenix, Inc., Faci S.p.A., Dover Chemical Corporation, Sinwon Chemical Co., Ltd., and Baerlocher GmbH among others are some of the major players in the metallic stearates market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are focusing on the quality and good manufacturing process of the product to enhance their market presence. These organizations are also employing competitive pricing tactics to strengthen their market position.

More Insights into the Metallic Stearates Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global metallic stearates market, providing historical data from 2013 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2021 to 2031. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (zinc stearate, calcium stearate, magnesium stearate, aluminum stearate, others (sodium stearate, barium stearate, etc.), application (metallic stearate for polymers and plastics industry, metallic stearate for rubber industry, metallic stearate for pharmaceutical sector, metallic stearate for personal care and cosmetics industry, metallic stearate for the construction industry, metallic stearate for paints and coatings industry), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, China's metallic stearate market is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The metallic stearate market in China is expected to acquire more than 30% of the global market share. Expanding manufacturing industry, increasing construction activities, and favorable government initiatives account for this impressive growth.

In the United States of America, the metallic stearate market is expected to show considerable growth over the assessment period. The region will presumably account for 25% of the overall market share. Increasing strong presence of the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry coupled with escalating research and development activities foster the regional market growth over the assessment period.

Based on segmentation, by product type, the zinc stearate segment is predicted to register heightened demand while the plastics and polymer industry segment will witness the largest product application.

Request For [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3722

Key Segments Covered in Metallic Stearates Industry Survey

Metallic Stearates by Product Type

Zinc Stearate

Calcium Stearate

Magnesium Stearate

Aluminium Stearate

Others (Sodium Stearate, Barium Stearate, etc.)

Metallic Stearates by Application

Polymers & Plastics Industry

Rubber Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry

Construction Industry

Paints & Coatings Industry

Others

Metallic Stearates Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Table of Contents

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Analysis

2.3. Regional Value and Volume Analysis

2.4. Demand Side Trends

2.5. Supply Side Trends

2.6. Technology Roadmap Analysis

2.7. Key factors to offer Competitive Advantage

2.8. Analysis and Recommendations

3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Taxonomy

3.2. Market Definition

4. Key Market Trends

4.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Product Adoption Analysis

5.2. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5.3. Technological Innovation

To be continued…!

Have a Look at Latest Trending Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain

Fire Retardant Coatings Market : The fire retardant coatings market is likely to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 9.17 Bn in 2032, from US$ 4.83 Bn in 2021.

DiMethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market : The worldwide Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO), market was estimated to be worth US$ 495.6 Million. It is expected to increase at a 5.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of 2032, the worldwide Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO), market is estimated to be worth US$ 838.6 Million.

Personal Care ingredients Market : The global personal care ingredients market is likely to accumulate a value of US$ 12,056.20 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 19,452 Million by registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Geocells Market : The global geocells market is projected to expand steadily at a CAGR 6.1% value, during the forecast period 2022-2032. In the year 2022, the market size is projected to expand and gain a global market valuation of US$ 134 Million. Considering the rising demand in the global geocells market, it is expected to reach US$ 242.25 Million by 2032.

Automotive Plastics Market : The global automotive plastics market is expected to hold a market value of US$ 28.5 Billion in 2022. During the timeframe of 2022-2032, the market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% while garnering revenue worth US$ 45 Billion.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the market intelligence engine from Future Market Insights.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights