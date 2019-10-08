With 40k Users Launched in 3 Months, Workplace Partner, Enablo, Expands to the US

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you type " What are Australian's known for? " in Google, search results will likely return with "Laid back, but also hard-working", "Friendly", and "they have a unique sense of humor". Aside from the 'unique' sense of humor, Australian's also put their customers first, and that's exactly what Enablo does.

A signature Blueprint experience, bespoke tech solutions and a passion for bringing people together has led Australian company Enablo to make a significant mark in the US this quarter, transforming corporate culture for big business with communications platform Workplace.

Enablo is an Australian startup and exclusive Workplace partner that aims to change the way organizations work. After seeing incredible success in Australia & New Zealand over the past 2.5 years, Enablo has officially launched in the US, with offices in Denver and Atlanta. In just three months, Enablo has launched over 40,000 Workplace users in the US. Watch the video here .

"We've seen amazing success with our customers around the world. All of our customers are seeing upwards of 85% adoption of the platform (Workplace) from the head office right through to the frontline," says Daragh McGrath, CEO, Enablo.

So, what can US organizations expect to see from Enablo?

"We want to transform companies into communities, that's our passion… we want to take our learnings and our success in the Australia & New Zealand market, to customers in the US who may have no means of connecting with the frontline workforce or using smart technology to communicate and collaborate in their organizations," says Daragh.

Enablo's success transforming companies into communities, couldn't be accomplished without the support and partnership with Workplace. With Enablo being amongst the very first of companies to partner with Workplace, the ability to grow, learn and understand what the customer needs, has continued to be a joint effort.

"Enablo understands Workplace inside-out. We confidently leave our customers in their hands to ensure their Workplace deployment is optimized for impact from day one," said Julien Codorniou, Vice President, Workplace.

Enablo are known for their:

Blueprint sprint - a customized roadmap for Workplace customers to launch successfully on the platform, and;

- a customized roadmap for Workplace customers to launch successfully on the platform, and; Bespoke solutions that uniquely solve complex organizational-wide problems.

"We are very excited to see Enablo expand to the US. They've had tremendous success in APAC, helping us launch some of our largest customers in the region. Their customers are extremely happy and successful in their adoption of Workplace and I look forward to seeing the same success with US organizations," says Julien Codorniou.

It's an exciting time for Enablo and US organizations looking to implement Workplace. Enablo are looking forward to sharing their knowledge and experience on the Workplace platform… and maybe a Vegemite sandwich or two!

