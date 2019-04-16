With 6.50% CAGR During 2017-2027, Protein Ingredients Market to Expand due to Rising Consumers' Inclinations Toward Nutri-dense Foods, Predicts TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protein ingredients market depicts a fairly fragmented competitive landscape, reports Transparency Market Research. An ample number of players operating in the market are elevating the level of competition through offering several healthy foods. These successful players in the global protein ingredients market are also targeting to produce various protein ingredients with raised nutritional value.

Top players in the global protein ingredients market are acquiring various successful marketing strategies for refurbishing their revenue index. They are highly focusing on constant product innovation and also targeting their consumers for gaining maximum popularity. Many small and medium sized players in the global protein ingredients market are collaborating with the leading players in order to revamp their product portfolio as well as remap their geographical territory. Most of the players in the market are emphasizing on unique branding ideas to catch the eyes of the consumers. A few vendors' names appear in the top of the list include Kerry Group, Cargill Plc, DMV international B.V, Glanbia Plc, and Sterling Biotech.

As per the experts from TMR, the global protein ingredients market to attain a valuation of US$64.35 bn by 2027 end. The growth of the market is prophesized to occur at an impressive 6.50% CAGR during the assessment period.

Animal proteins have gained the maximum popularity in the global protein ingredients market and is expected to remain a dominant segment over the forecast period. Animal proteins are enriched with multiple vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients and thus the daily consumption of animal proteins help in increasing the level of fitness. With respect to geography, North America is the leading region in the global protein ingredients market due to a mushrooming food and beverages industry.

Growing Awareness Regarding Health Consciousness and Fitness Stokes Demand in Market

Protein ingredients are highly essential for body functioning, since proteins are considered as a major source of fuel. Rich protein diets have gained momentum as it help in fighting diabetes and obesity effectively. Protein ingredients can be sourced either from plants or animals. Protein ingredients obtained from plants are mostly derived from wheat, pea, and soy. These specific plant proteins are extensively used for texturizing various vegetable proteins. On the other hand, animal proteins are widely used as a protein supplement and also incorporated with several food items for muscle building. All such advantages are majorly driving the global protein ingredients market.

Furthermore, soaring demand for convenience foods with adequate nutrients, and rising preference for fortified foods are augmenting demand in the global protein ingredients market. Along with this, enormous demand for animal proteins, and growing awareness about healthy eating and fitness are majorly propelling expansion in the global protein ingredients market. Apart from this, the growth of the global protein ingredients market is further bolstered by rising use of soy isolates and increasing rate of consumption of eggs and caseinates.

Highly Volatile Costs and Instability in Production Capacity May Hinder Market's Growth

People in this generation are highly attracted towards junk foods. They are preferring fast food over nutritious variety. This appear as a big challenge which the global protein ingredients market needs to overcome. Moreover, instability in the production of various protein-rich food products, and cost sensitivity are also negatively impacting the growth of the global protein ingredients market. Nonetheless, rapidly launching pocket friendly protein supplement products is expected to help underpin growth momentum in the near future.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency market research titled "Protein Ingredients Market (Product - Animal Protein (Whey Protein, Casein and Caseinates, Milk Protein, Egg Protein, and Gelatin) and Plant Protein (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, and Pea Protein); Form - Isolate and Concentrate; Application - Supplements and Nutritional Powders, Beverages, Protein and Nutritional Bars, Bakery and Confectionery, Breakfast cereals, Meat and Meat Products, Dairy Products, Infant Nutrition, and Animal Feed) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2027"

The global protein ingredients market is segmented based on:

Product Type

Animal Protein

Whey Protein

Casein and Caseinates

Milk Protein

Egg Protein

Gelatin

Plant Protein

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Others

Form

Isolate

Concentrate

Others

Application

Supplements and Nutritional Powders

Beverages

Protein and Nutritional Bars

Bakery and Confectionery

Breakfast cereals

Meat and Meat Products

Dairy Products

Infant Nutrition

Animal Feed

Others

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Nordic

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

