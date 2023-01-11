With 7.5% CAGR, Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Size Will Reach USD 28.22 Billion By 2032: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Pipeline Monitoring System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Ultrasonic Testing, PIGS, Smart Ball, Magnetic Flux leakage Technology and Others), Pipe Type, Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

As per recent research study, the global pipeline monitoring system market size was valued at USD 13.76 Billion in 2022 and is expected to cross USD 28.22 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

What is Pipeline Monitoring Systems? How Big is Pipeline Monitoring System Market Size?

Overview

Pipeline monitoring systems are used to evaluate corrosion and bacteriological control programs, to collect samples without generating dangerous waste, and to offer online analysis of chemical treatment programs. The rapid rise in the pipeline monitoring system market can be attributed to the fact that it provides continuous real-time monitoring of pipeline fluids or gases under actual operating conditions.

The market's growth is attributed to escalating installations of pipelines used for the transportation and distribution of oil and gas supplies globally. Additionally, the growing incidences of leakage due to corrosion within pipelines push the demand for pipeline monitoring systems. Oil and gas manufacturers are rapidly adopting monitoring systems to reduce wastage, decrease environmental footprint and ensure safety.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

ABB

Emerson

Honeywell International

Huawei Technologies

BAE Systems

Schneider Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Siemens

Badger Meter

AVEVA Group

IBM

Bentek Systems

General Electric

TransCanada PipeLines Limited

HollySys Group

Inductive Automation

Pipeline monitoring system Market Report Highlights

Ultrasonic segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising use of ultrasonic to detect leakage with the help of differentiating and characterizing leak sounds from normal water flow.

Metallic pipes accounted for considerable share of the total global revenue share which is accelerated by the emerging of handling high-pressure and temperature applications for underground pipeline networks and under water pipeline networks.

The leak detection segment is expected to hold the significant market share over the forecast period due to the used of leak detection solutions to detect real-time analysis via land-based and air surveillance to monitor pipelines transferring oil & gas products.

North America is accounted to dominate the market in 2022, which is accelerated by availability of major markets for pipeline monitoring systems, in terms of product innovation, both in terms of quality and applicability, it has been a global leader.

Growth Driving Factors

Acquisition of leak detection system to push the market

The acquisition of a leak detection system has sanctioned safety, feasibility, real-time analysis, and enhanced performance attributed to enhanced pipeline infrastructure. The pipeline monitoring system market size is expanding due to the installation of pipeline monitoring systems that have reduced geo hazards, thefts, internal leakage, and ruptures. Additionally, the emergence of pigging technology with prevalent and new pipelines is affirmatively impacting the market's growth.

Progressing technological features within pipeline infrastructure such as human-machine interface, distributed vibration sensing, distributed temperature sensing, and programmable logic controller have braced the downstream process monitoring capabilities, intuitive interface software, and detection algorithms. The pipeline monitoring system market sales are soaring as enhancing technological solutions, and monitoring systems have significantly propelled the market's growth.

Recent developments

In December 2022 , Williams declared the agreements with Coterra Energy & Dominion Energy Virginia, a natural gas certification process, for gathering and transmitting deliveries till the end of 2023.

Segmental Analysis

The ultrasonic segment exhibited the highest growth rate

Based on technology, the ultrasonic segment exhibited the highest growth rate over the study period. The ultrasonic monitoring technology is utilized to detect the appropriate location of the failure, faults, and places, which operates sound waves with high frequency and noise patterns for the overall pipeline. The pipeline monitoring system market demand is on the rise as ultrasonic technology cannot detect small leakage with the help of differentiating and characterizing leak sounds from normal liquid flow.

The metallic pipeline segment accounted for a significant market share

Based on pipe type, the metallic pipeline segment accounted for the second largest market share, as metallic pipes are mainly made for the competent handling of high-pressure and temperature applications. The pipeline monitoring system market trends include the metallic pipe used extensively for underground pipeline networks to handle high pressures and do not require maintenance for these pipes.

Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 28.22 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 14.77 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.5% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players ABB Ltd.; Emerson Electric Co.; Generic Electric Co.; Honeywell International Inc.; Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.; ORBCOMM Inc.; QinetiQ Group Plc; Rockwell Automation Inc.; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; PSI Group; OptaSense; Pure technologies; Automous International; and Pentair Segments Covered By Technology, By Pipe Type, By industrial vertical, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Requirement for real-time monitoring to drive the North American market

North America held the largest pipeline monitoring system market share due to the presence of an extensive pipeline network across the nation, the requirement for real-time monitoring, with the existence of innovative players engaging in cutting IoT sensors to prevent any leakage, theft, terrorist attack or any kind of natural disaster.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. India is a superior oil and gas network, with Mallavaram to Vijapur being the longest. China has the most significant nature gas pipeline in the Asia Pacific region and has planned several LNG projects in the upcoming years. Tianjin in Inner Mongolia is one of the progressing nature gas in the Asia Pacific region.

Browse the Detail Report "Pipeline Monitoring System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Ultrasonic Testing, PIGS, Smart Ball, Magnetic Flux leakage Technology and Others), Pipe Type, Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pipeline-monitoring-system-market

Polaris Market Research has segmented pipeline monitoring system market report based on technology, pipe type, application, and region:

By Technology Outlook

PIGs

Small Ball

Ultrasonic

Magnetic Flux Leakage Technology

Fiber optic Technology

Mass Volume

LIDAR

Vapor Sensing

Other

By Pipe Type Outlook

Metallic

Non Metallic

Other

By Application Outlook

Leak Detection

Operating Condition

Pipeline Break Detection

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

