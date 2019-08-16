With A Message, "No Government Can Do It Alone", The U.S. Minority Chamber Commerce Announces Its Premier Security Summit In Miami With The Participation Of Security Leaders From Latin America And The Caribbean

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- On August 30-31, the U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce launched its new Transnational Security Summit 2019 "Cooperating Across Borders: Tackling Illicit Flows, Kidnapping and Extorsion" at the wonderful hotel Marriott Dadeland in Miami Dade, Florida. The event is not open to the public . The theme of the conference is: "Understanding a Global Agenda of the Security and Preparedness for U.S private sector"

We organize this edition for more than 100 high-profile and senior decision-makers as well as thought-leaders from around the region, including Mayors, Chief of Polices, leading personalities of international and non-governmental organizations, high-ranking representatives of industry, and civil society, to engage in an intensive debate during the 3 days of the magistral activity.

The 2019 Miami Security Summit presents an exclusive conference about Intelligence and Security avenues address to rural and vulnerable municipalities together security forces, intelligence working professionals, traditional, and global leaders in the industry in the quest for research, investigate and knowledge against the criminal activities in the region.

The launch event opened with keynote speeches by invited guest speakers, President El Salvador, Mr. Nayib Bukele, Dr. Marcelo Orestes de Pierro, International Coordinator for Interpol, the Chief of Police of Panama, Jorge Miranda Molina, Mayor General, El Mayor General Óscar Atehortúa Duque, Chief of Police from Colombia, Commissioner Mario Arriaza from El Salvador, Chief, and President of Ameripol, Gerardo Jose Otero , and Mayors from Puerto Cortes-Honduras, Hon. Alan Ramos, Buenaventura Port-Colombia, Hon. Maby Viera and Mayor from Barranquilla, Colombia, Hon. Alejandro Char.

The U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce recognize the importance of cooperation and sharing to ensure a more effective approach to combating the common threats faced by the countries of Latin America and the United States. The 2019 Security Summit Miami therefore aims to build on the existing relationship through focusing on:

Transform with innovation-building in the Central American and Colombia police forces, to mitigate security threats to/originating from the region against the interest of the private sector of the United States Fostering strengthened cooperation among the rural and vulnerable communities as well as with their police agencies Schengen countries in the area of internal security, equipment, training and preparedness. Partnership and Cooperation resulting in a better understanding and more contacts approach to combating the common threats posed by organized crime and terrorism using illegal immigration and other criminal activities like money laundry and cyber security.

"Promoting and Supporting capacity building for cooperation and public-partnership in security with the law enforcement authorities of the region, is a key priority for the Chamber," said Doug Mayorga, CEO of the U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce. "We are very excited to bring a board in the summit to key players from foreign and U.S government and multilateral security agencies, and we believe in the need for an informed and sustained public debate on security and preparedness broadly defined and thus aims to involve the wider business people in its debates."

The premier Summit 2019 will have panels discussion, workshop, receptions and general sessions with chief of policies, experts and contributing members/partners of the Chamber findings and discussed possible collaborative approaches to combating illicit flows affecting U.S companies.

About the World Security Summit Miami 2019: The premier edition is selecting spotlights of transnational illicit flows themes – from the trafficking of goods, arms, and people, to illicit financial flows – which endanger global security by funding conflicts and perpetuating instability in the region. The exclusive event focusing to illustrates regional and international security implications, impact and risk to the private sector of the United States, and provides ideas for cooperative solutions, building on ongoing efforts by many institutions across the region with intermediation of the U.S MCC. For more information about the Summit: www.securityworld.vip

About the U.S MCC : Founded in September 2000 and Headquarters in Washington DC, with global centers in in Los Angeles, Miami and Puerto Rico, is preparing a security conference in order to reach main compromise from actors in the international security sector to build public-private partnership- coalitions – not just across borders but also across sectors that include civil society and U.S private enterprise to be localized in affected communities. More information: www.minoritychamber.net

The event will be broadcast most of our debates and disseminate the results of our events via reports, interviews, and social media.

For Interview and RSPV:

Maria Loaisiga

Senior Director- Public Affairs U.S MCC

director@minoritychamber.net

786-406-2190

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722000/1_LOGO_CHAMBER_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Minority Chamber of Commerce

Related Links

http://www.minoritychamber.net

