With a Mission to Change the Way We Care about Obesity, National Obesity Care Week Launches on October 7th

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2015, National Obesity Care Week (NOCW) has joined individuals and organizations together nationwide to change the way we care about obesity by creating a society that understands, respects and accepts the complexities of obesity and values science-based care.

More than 93 million Americans are affected by obesity and the stigma that surrounds the disease, yet only half report that they have had a conversation about their weight with a healthcare provider. If nothing changes, by 2030 nearly half of all adults will be affected by obesity.

At its core, NOCW believes that:

Individuals with obesity must no longer be the target of weight bias.

Individuals with obesity need to know that treating / managing this disease is not their responsibility alone and work with a healthcare provider to improve their outcomes.

Individuals with obesity must have access to and coverage of science-based treatments.

Healthcare providers need to be trained in obesity care.

Providers and policy makers must recognize the need for further investment in the education, prevention and treatment of the disease of obesity.

"As a founding sponsor of NOCW, we're honored to work with NOCW Partners and Champions to improve the lives of people with obesity," said Todd Hobbs, vice president and US Chief Medical Officer of Novo Nordisk. "Unlike many other serious chronic diseases, patient care in the US for obesity is inadequate. It's clear that a long term approach to reshape the treatment landscape and transform how the world views and treats people with obesity is critical to managing this serious epidemic."

NOCW2018 takes place from October 7th to 13th, and each day will focus on a specific issue such as weight bias or bariatric surgery. NOCW Partners, Champions and Pledge-takers work together to share information, educational materials and targeted actions with thousands of people around the globe.

"It is amazing to see the support, participation and collaboration that surrounds NOCW's growth each year," said Joe Nadglowski, Obesity Action Coalition President and CEO. "Individuals affected by obesity face weight bias on a daily basis, often have limited or no access to science-based obesity treatment options and many think addressing their obesity is something they need to do on their own. NOCW is here to raise national awareness of these issues and educate the public on why we need to change the way we care about obesity."

NOCW2018 would not have been possible without the support of our NOCW Partners: Diamond – Novo Nordisk; Bronze – Ethicon and Medtronic; Patron – Eisai and Leavitt Risk Partners; Supporter – Hitachi and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

In addition to wonderful Partners, NOCW is fortunate to have the support of more than 30 Champion organizations: Founding Champions – the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), The Obesity Society (TOS), the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA) and the Strategies to Overcome and Prevent (STOP) Obesity Alliance. Additional Champions include: Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, American Academy of Physician Assistants, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, American Association of Nurse Practitioners, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American College of Preventative Medicine, American College of Surgeons, American Medical Group Association, American Medical Women's Association, Asian Pacific Community in Action, American Society for Nutrition, American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, College of Contemporary Health, ConscienHealth, European Association for the Study of Obesity, Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio, Grand Health Partners, Healthcare Leadership Council, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, National Business Group on Health, New York Institute of Technology, Obesity Care Advocacy Network, Osteoarthritis Action Alliance, PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association, Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Nutrition Services, Society of Behavioral Medicine, The Endocrine Society and TOPS Club, Inc.

To learn more about NOCW and Pledge to take ACTION, please visit www.ObesityCareWeek.org and help change the way we care about obesity today!

The Mission of NOCW is to advance science-based understanding of obesity and widespread access to respectful, comprehensive and appropriate care. NOCW2018 takes place October 7th – 13th. Launched in 2015, NOCW is founded by The Obesity Society, the Obesity Action Coalition, Strategies to Overcome and Prevent Obesity Alliance, Obesity Medicine Association and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

