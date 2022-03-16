Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list had an average growth rate of 147% percent.

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that DirectMail2.0 is No. 116 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents the most successful companies within the Southeast region's most dynamic economic segment – its independent small businesses.

The DirectMail2.0 team is celebrating more than just St. Patrick's Day this week - with a two-year revenue growth of 111%, Clearwater's DirectMail2.0 ranks no. 116 on Inc. Magazine's list of the Southeast region's fastest-growing private companies.

DirectMail2.0 is a SaaS startup based in Clearwater, FL, specializing in customer-facing technology and digital marketing integrations for commercial printers. First incorporated in 2016 with just 3 staff, DirectMail2.0 has since hired 20 additional staff, added over $3.3 million to its bottom line, and grown revenue 2,809%. This year marks its second year amongst the Inc. 5000 Regionals.

"Direct mail continues to grow as a proven and highly effective marketing channel, a trend likely to continue given the recent emphasis on digital privacy," said DirectMail2.0 Co-Founder and CEO, Brad Kugler. "It's no accident that DirectMail2.0 is uniquely positioned to ride this wave going forward as we help direct mail agencies and printers bridge the technology gap between offline promotion and targeted online impressions."

Kugler continued, "We currently offer 11 add-on technologies uniquely developed to complement direct mail, with an outlook to add 2-3 more in 2022. We've always been a believer in integrating offline mail with online technology, and our growth year after year is a testament to that."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 173 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% percent and in 2020 alone, they added 27,794 jobs and nearly $4.9 billion to the Southeast region's economy. Companies based in the Miami, Florida, Fairhope, Alabama, and Covington, Louisiana, had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at inc.com/southeast.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth, when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generated revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million.

About DirectMail2.0:

DirectMail2.0 (DM20) partners with printers, direct mail service providers, and agencies to provide white-label digital add-on services that bring direct mail into the 21st Century with a suite of nearly a dozen digital integrations. Since being founded in 2016, DM20 has executed and tracked over 40,000 digitally integrated direct mail campaigns on behalf of its clients. DM20 has been featured Forbes, Printing News, Yahoo! Finance, and ranked #1,203 on the Inc. 5000 list in 2021. Visit www.dm20.com for more information and to request a free demo.

